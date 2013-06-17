Hurry Up And Get Your Bets In For Kim Kardashian’s Baby’s Name Before It’s Leaked

Word is that reality TV person and amateur adult film star Kim Kardashian gave birth to her first child on Saturday and, naturally, all of her fans and people who can’t live without her are dying to know the name of her baby girl. So far the secret has been kept airtight, but it’s only a matter of time before Kris Jenner, I mean, someone not named Kris Jenner calls TMZ or People’s latest issue hits the web with the baby’s name plastered on the front page.

But since we’re still right in the middle of a society in decline, bookmakers around the world are still offering people the chance to get their money in on prop bets like the baby’s name and which famous person will be the little girl’s godfather. Because if there’s one thing we associate with the Kardashians, it’s time-honored religious practices.

According to the New York Daily News, the Irish bookmaker “PaddyPower” is one such site, as it currently has the very unoriginal but not entirely impossible “Kim” as the favorite at 7/1. Right behind it at 8/1 is Donda, which would be a touching tribute to Kanye West’s deceased mother. As for the rest of the names…

Meanwhile, Metro is reporting that the baby’s name is going to be Kai Georgia Donda West, which would take care of both the K-name theme in her family and honoring Kanye’s mom. My only hope is that they don’t pick Khaleesi, because it would probably ruin Game of Thrones and destroy the Internet within a matter of minutes.