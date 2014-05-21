‘Hyrule Warriors’ Is Looking Badass and Boobtacular In New Screens

A few new details and screens for Hyrule Warriors, Nintendo’s somewhat odd Zelda/Dynasty Warriors mash-up, leaked out today and well, the title isn’t looking as family-friendly as your typical Nintendo game. Here’s a couple examples of what I’m talking about…

Some people think the above character may be Impa, Princess Zelda’s guardian/nursemaid. For the record, Impa usually looks something like this.

I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised — the game is being developed by Tecmo-Koei after all, the company behind tasteful, demure series like Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. Here’s a few more screenshots…

Nice scarf you f*cking hipster.

A few details — Hyrule Warriors will feature a 2-player mode where one player uses the TV and another plays using the GamePad, and the game’s story involves Link saving Zelda from a (possibly large breasted) witch named Shia. Hyrule Warriors hits Japan on August 14th and will arrive in America in early fall (September/October).

So, who’s looking forward to mowing through some moblins?

