‘Hyrule Warriors’ Is Looking Badass and Boobtacular In New Screens

#Zelda #Nintendo #Video Games
05.21.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

A few new details and screens for Hyrule Warriors, Nintendo’s somewhat odd Zelda/Dynasty Warriors mash-up, leaked out today and well, the title isn’t looking as family-friendly as your typical Nintendo game. Here’s a couple examples of what I’m talking about…

Some people think the above character may be Impa, Princess Zelda’s guardian/nursemaid. For the record, Impa usually looks something like this.

I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised — the game is being developed by Tecmo-Koei after all, the company behind tasteful, demure series like Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. Here’s a few more screenshots…

Nice scarf you f*cking hipster.

A few details — Hyrule Warriors will feature a 2-player mode where one player uses the TV and another plays using the GamePad, and the game’s story involves Link saving Zelda from a (possibly large breasted) witch named Shia. Hyrule Warriors hits Japan on August 14th and will arrive in America in early fall (September/October).

So, who’s looking forward to mowing through some moblins?

Via GoNintendo here and here

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zelda#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGSDynasty WarriorsHyrule WarriorsNintendoThe Legend of Zeldavideo gameszelda

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP