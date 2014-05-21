‘Hyrule Warriors’ Is Looking Badass and Boobtacular In New Screens

A few new details and screens for Hyrule Warriors, Nintendo’s somewhat odd Zelda/Dynasty Warriors mash-up, leaked out today and well, the title isn’t looking as family-friendly as your typical Nintendo game. Here’s a couple examples of what I’m talking about…
Some people think the above character may be Impa, Princess Zelda’s guardian/nursemaid. For the record, Impa usually looks something like this.
I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised — the game is being developed by Tecmo-Koei after all, the company behind tasteful, demure series like Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. Here’s a few more screenshots…
Nice scarf you f*cking hipster.
A few details — Hyrule Warriors will feature a 2-player mode where one player uses the TV and another plays using the GamePad, and the game’s story involves Link saving Zelda from a (possibly large breasted) witch named Shia. Hyrule Warriors hits Japan on August 14th and will arrive in America in early fall (September/October).
So, who’s looking forward to mowing through some moblins?
2 player you say? Aw fuck, fine i guess i’ll get it
Can not wait to play this. I am a huge Zelda fan. I bought the Zelda themed Wii U and 3DS XL.
It will be a great day when this comes out.
SIDE NOTE: Mario Kart 8 comes out friday. Pick it up, and I will see you all online.
Is that even a scarf, it looks like it has a neck hole and is not wrapped. Is it the worlds oddest cape?
Impa was tall and white-haired in Ocarina, iirc. Not particularly busty, but, yeah, Tecmo.
Kinda, though!
Well I’ll be! I stand corrected!
Came for boobtacular…left disappointed.
You aren’t the first and won’t be the last man to say that.
That’s not Impa, it’s Shia. There are other pictures that show Impa: [www.zeldainformer.com]