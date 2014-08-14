Ian McKellen Substituted For Patrick Stewart When Helping A Man Propose To His Boyfriend

Brett Best knew that his boyfriend, Khalid Shawwa, was a big Star Trek fan, so when it came time to make things official between them, he reached out to Patrick Stewart to help him propose. Unfortunately, Captain Picard wasn’t available, so he got the next best someone: Jonathan Frakes! Haha, j/k, no one has ever asked Frakes for anything. Best actually managed to rope in Ian McKellen, who really needs to settle down with Stewart one of these days. Sorry, Patrick Stewart’s wife.

By the way, he said yes and now they’re…