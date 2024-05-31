Ice-T and Lenny Kravitz aren’t usually two celebrities mentioned in the same sentence. They might have a few things in common, like posting the occasional thirst trap photo, but they usually do their own thing like any other normal human beings do. Well actually, the Body Count frontman did comment on a Kravitz-related subject this week after the latter pulled a bit of a Julia Fox.

Let’s back up for some context. Fox recently revealed that she has been celibate for years (ever since… you know), but she hasn’t gone nearly as far with with abstaining as Kravitz, who let the world know that it’s been nine years since he’s done the deed, and he won’t do so again until he’s in a serious relationship. And you know what? He knows what he doesn’t want.

Ice-T, however, had some thoughts on the issue and didn’t hold back. His unfiltered ways are frequently something to witness, but he seems to feel quite strongly about Kravitz’s revelation, as he wrote on Twitter/X: “9yrs without Sex? F that BS. Weirdo sh*t.”

By now, you have probably seen that tweet if you’ve been on the Internet in the past 24 hours. However, something strange has happened: the tweet no longer exists. As Page Six noticed, Ice-T has deleted that statement, so what gives? He usually doesn’t shy away from backlash, and he continued engaging on the subject in tweets that do still exist.

Hey….. If you're a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex… You're following the wrong page.. 💥 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 30, 2024

Shit's Weird to me….. I love to Fuck. A lot. https://t.co/4mTbJQXMBD — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 30, 2024

Perhaps Ice had second thoughts on referring too directly to Kravitz. And perhaps the Law & Order: SVU star who jokingly claimed to have started an earthquake with his bedroom moves thought twice due to Lenny never asking for other celebrities to weigh in on the subject. Still, Kravitz did make a personal subject into a public discussion, so there was bound to be some messy commentary in the aftermath. Whatever the case, Ice has not elaborated on why he deleted the tweet, but that sure makes for an unusual day in an overall surreal news week.