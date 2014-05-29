If ‘Watch Dogs’ Were Real You’d Definitely Want To Invest In A Good Smartphone Case

I thought I was the only one bothered by the fact the protagonist of Watch Dogs goes around with his super hacker phone completely naked and unprotected, but apparently the folks at Machinima are with me. In the real world that phone would be wrapped in so much plastic and padding it would be the size of a Speak & Spell.

Check out what would really happen if you were tied to save the world with a smartphone below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Okay, now they need to do a sequel where the Watch Dogs guy sits on his phone weird and butt dials Chicago into oblivion.

Via Kotaku and Machinima