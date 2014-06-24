If You Want To Hit On Emily Ratajkowski, Ask Yourself, ‘What Would Denzel Do?’

It’s been over a year since Emily Ratajkowski became THE music video babe, and I’ve almost just now learned how to spell her last name. Progress! If you think she was everywhere in 2013 (not that anyone minded), you’ll be happy to know that she’s going to be EVERYWHERE the rest of 2014 and 2015, with roles in Gone Girl and Entourage: Bro Day, as well as every grocery store newsstand and teen boy’s mattress, thanks to her just-released GQ cover.
How does Ratajkowski feel about being known as the “Blurred Lines girl”?
“I do like it. But if there’s one thing I’d request, it’s for people who see me out to not be, like, You’re the hottest bitch in this place. When it comes on in a bar, I run into the bathroom and hide.”
How did she get a part in David Fincher’s Gone Girl?
Last September she heard from a casting director for Gone Girl, David Fincher’s adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s best-selling thriller. “I was talking with Ben [Affleck], and what I wanted for the Andie role was someone who could be incredibly divisive among men and women in the audience,” Fincher says. Andie is the writing student and mistress of Affleck’s character, Nick, who calls her “an alien f*ck-doll of a girl…as different from my elegant, patrician wife as could be.”
Fincher continues, “We needed somebody where, at the moment she appears, the women are going, ‘That is unconscionable and despicable.’ And you also have the men going, ‘Yes, but…’ And so Ben said, ‘Yeah, like the girl in the “Blurred Lines” video.’ ” Let it be noted that Affleck handpicked the woman with whom he’d endure Fincher’s “several dozen takes” of make-out sessions. “She was just incredibly mature,” Fincher says. “She wasn’t smitten with being the girl of the moment. She’s no bullsh*t. If somebody’s gonna ruin their life on a 21-year-old, they have to be special, and she was.”
And what about if you want to hit on her, which I’m sure never happens?
Emily is newly single. “Generally, I just think there is a real lacking in men knowing how to hit on women. I have this whole running joke with someone: What Would Denzel Do? Like, you don’t think about how many days you should wait to call the girl—you just do it when you want. F*ckin’ Denzel. You do what you want, you know what you want.”
She should start a club with Anna Kendrick, as long as Legendrick (that’s Anna’s nickname, FYI) thinks “The Corrections is a better book than Freedom.” I bet Ratajkowski listens to NPR, too. What a nerd. A gorgeous, gorgeous nerd.
SOoooooooooo………be rich and successful and really really ridiculously good looking?
You forgot charismatic. That dude secretes screen presence.
Pretty sure she was implying BBC.
You should probably be a good eugugolizer too.
I would do what Denzel would do, but I don’t have a giant, glistening black cock lying around.
+1
I’m sure I’ve got one in the back of a cupboard somewhere…
You can have one those delivered straight to your home by ordering from a “website” on the “internet”.
They come in white too, but they’re much smaller.
If you’re looking for one that is literally ‘lying around somewhere’, talk to Christ Bearer of Wu Tang Clan. I’m sure he would gladly cut his off again. Just bring him a bag of PCP & tell him ODB sent you.
I really hope she and Jennifer Lawrence hook up……..I don’t know why I said that it just randomly poped in my head
Don’t worry about why, just make it happen.
*grunt*
The only “why” that needs to be asked here, is why didn’t someone come up with this plan sooner than now?
I’ll be in my bunk.
Win an Oscar?
Candoesville!
Shit, in her case Denzel does what the rest of us do, get out the lotion and jerk it.
You know what? This girl is not bad-looking.
Meh, dont see what the hype is about.
Can’t tell from these pics, but maybe she has something Upton is missing: an ass.
Her lips are stupid.
I imagine gay dudes wouldnt be into her in the first place. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
So your response to somebody not agreeing with your notion of beauty is calling them or accusing them of being ….Homo……..sexual.
You sir, are a racist.
HATE CRIME!!!
@Aunt Jemima that smile was pretty damn derpy
Alien fuck doll. Yes. That is an apt description.
I cannot emphasize enough how hot she is in person. She’s one of those women who you don’t want to look at directly because then you’re staring for ten minutes. So I can see how guys turn into total shitheads around her. Plus most of the guys she meets are going to be total shitheads anyway.
Oh well.
I saw that episode on ST:TOS. Except she had green skin.
@Martin: where did you see/meet her? I know the feeling; the time I met Autumn Reeser (at a friend of a friend’s poker game) my internal monologue became a very simple “don’t stare…don’t stare…don’t stare…”
All you have to do is think about baseball and your grandma eating soup.
it also helps if your dick is taped to your leg
just in case…
Watching the guy in the second .gif pick up that bag of something and walk away over and over is…hypnotizing @_@ xD
“I spend all my time with people in the modeling industry or going to douchebag night clubs and all the men I meet are unsatisfactory … “
She is solely responsible for me jerking off to a Robin Thicke video…now that is hot.
Looking forward to Gone Girl so hopefully she pulls it off.