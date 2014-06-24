If You Want To Hit On Emily Ratajkowski, Ask Yourself, ‘What Would Denzel Do?’

It’s been over a year since Emily Ratajkowski became THE music video babe, and I’ve almost just now learned how to spell her last name. Progress! If you think she was everywhere in 2013 (not that anyone minded), you’ll be happy to know that she’s going to be EVERYWHERE the rest of 2014 and 2015, with roles in Gone Girl and Entourage: Bro Day, as well as every grocery store newsstand and teen boy’s mattress, thanks to her just-released GQ cover.

How does Ratajkowski feel about being known as the “Blurred Lines girl”?

“I do like it. But if there’s one thing I’d request, it’s for people who see me out to not be, like, You’re the hottest bitch in this place. When it comes on in a bar, I run into the bathroom and hide.”

How did she get a part in David Fincher’s Gone Girl?

Last September she heard from a casting director for Gone Girl, David Fincher’s adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s best-selling thriller. “I was talking with Ben [Affleck], and what I wanted for the Andie role was someone who could be incredibly divisive among men and women in the audience,” Fincher says. Andie is the writing student and mistress of Affleck’s character, Nick, who calls her “an alien f*ck-doll of a girl…as different from my elegant, patrician wife as could be.” Fincher continues, “We needed somebody where, at the moment she appears, the women are going, ‘That is unconscionable and despicable.’ And you also have the men going, ‘Yes, but…’ And so Ben said, ‘Yeah, like the girl in the “Blurred Lines” video.’ ” Let it be noted that Affleck handpicked the woman with whom he’d endure Fincher’s “several dozen takes” of make-out sessions. “She was just incredibly mature,” Fincher says. “She wasn’t smitten with being the girl of the moment. She’s no bullsh*t. If somebody’s gonna ruin their life on a 21-year-old, they have to be special, and she was.”

And what about if you want to hit on her, which I’m sure never happens?

Emily is newly single. “Generally, I just think there is a real lacking in men knowing how to hit on women. I have this whole running joke with someone: What Would Denzel Do? Like, you don’t think about how many days you should wait to call the girl—you just do it when you want. F*ckin’ Denzel. You do what you want, you know what you want.”

She should start a club with Anna Kendrick, as long as Legendrick (that’s Anna’s nickname, FYI) thinks “The Corrections is a better book than Freedom.” I bet Ratajkowski listens to NPR, too. What a nerd. A gorgeous, gorgeous nerd.

Via GQ