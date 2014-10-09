If You’re Wondering What Nicole Eggert Is Up To Now, She’s Driving An Ice Cream Truck

News & Culture Writer
10.09.14 17 Comments

Nicole Eggert of Charles in Charge, Baywatch and a movie called Blown Away with the two Coreys that somehow I have never seen fame, hasn’t been doing a whole lot of high profile stuff lately. She was in a few television movies and miniseries that came out this year, one of which was called The Dog Who Saved Easter that she was listed as a voice credit on. Rough. Or, “ruff,” as it would be. (That one was on the house.)

So on that note, I guess Nicole Eggert has decided to expand her horizons, because she recently started her own ice cream food truck business, Scoops, which she unveiled via Instagram:

According to the Scoops website, she describes her business as an “old fashioned malt shop meets a modern ice cream stop.” And it looks like this is, in fact, an actual business and not some dumb premise for a reality series on Lifetime or some crap. Hey, more power to her. Fortunately I’ve already got a job that I like with perks that include “not having to wear pants” while working and “having conversations with my pets,” but if I didn’t have this sweet gig nailed down, having my own ice cream and candy truck would be a close second. Also the ice cream truck would serve booze.

