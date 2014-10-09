If You’re Wondering What Nicole Eggert Is Up To Now, She’s Driving An Ice Cream Truck

Nicole Eggert of Charles in Charge, Baywatch and a movie called Blown Away with the two Coreys that somehow I have never seen fame, hasn’t been doing a whole lot of high profile stuff lately. She was in a few television movies and miniseries that came out this year, one of which was called The Dog Who Saved Easter that she was listed as a voice credit on. Rough. Or, “ruff,” as it would be. (That one was on the house.)
So on that note, I guess Nicole Eggert has decided to expand her horizons, because she recently started her own ice cream food truck business, Scoops, which she unveiled via Instagram:
According to the Scoops website, she describes her business as an “old fashioned malt shop meets a modern ice cream stop.” And it looks like this is, in fact, an actual business and not some dumb premise for a reality series on Lifetime or some crap. Hey, more power to her. Fortunately I’ve already got a job that I like with perks that include “not having to wear pants” while working and “having conversations with my pets,” but if I didn’t have this sweet gig nailed down, having my own ice cream and candy truck would be a close second. Also the ice cream truck would serve booze.
I almost bought a Sugar Ray album because of her…almost.
You may not have seen Blown Away but every horny heterosexual male watched it because Nicole exposed her Eggerts in that one.
She is also fondly remembered for her role in the Charles Bronson film Kinjite, which contains the famous line (not by Nicole’s character, however):
“Some oriental guy touched my holy of holies!”
Mm-hmm…..
To the Blown Away thing.
Also, after seeing her on Celebrity Fit Club I wouldn’t trust her to not get high off her own supply.
If you are wondering who the fuck Nicole Eggert is join the club.
Kids these days. Get off my lawn.
(I don’t have a lawn)
FALSE.
I don’t know who this old wannabe soccer mom is, but I can say with 100% certainty that’s not my Nicole (who was amazing in Blown Away btw).
[www.ivstatic.com]
And just four years earlier she was fucking 32 year old Scott Baio. What’s your point?
She’s missing a great marketing opportunity by not putting cartoon-y nipples inside the o’s in Scoops.
12-year old me wanted to see her nekkid.
36- year old me still does.
+1
Naranjas?
“The victim disliked the cone? Then I suspect he preferred…
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
…D-cup.”
YYYEEEAAAAAHHHH!!!!!!
I could not let that ASCII art go without comment.
Bravo, sir. Bravo.
She’s definitely selling weed out of that ice cream truck. BIG PERM!
I see the candy in front but she better be selling nose candy in back if she wants to turn a profit.