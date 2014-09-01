IfMyPhoneGotHacked Has People Sharing Their ‘Worst’ Cell Phone Photos On Twitter

Shutterstock/Twitter

Unless you somehow stayed away from the Internet and any TV news source yesterday, you probably caught wind of what is arguably the greatest invasion of celebrity privacy of the online era. At least 100 celebrities were named on a list of nude photos that had been stolen from “hacked” iCloud files, with the most noteworthy being Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, of whom the thief behind this disgusting violation claimed to have as many as 60 images. Obviously, once the photos began making the rounds on message boards and even Twitter, celebrity gossip sites began publishing them without concern for the celebrities. Even the man who previously claimed that he learned so much from his once-bullying ways, Perez Hilton, ran some of them before he conveniently saw the light (and traffic and how to insert himself into the story) and took them down, because he’s not just a blogger, you guys – he’s a friend to celebrities.

For a lot of us regular, little people, the whole thing elicited a response of “What’s the big honking deal?” After all, we’ve seen naked pictures of Jenny McCarthy in Playboy, and Kelly Brook and Kate Upton have worn so little in the past that it’s like we’ve already seen them naked anyway. Well, we were meant to see those photoshopped and airbrushed photos in their respective publications, while these were supposed to be personal. Other people have even argued that if these celebrities didn’t want their private parts plastered all over the Internet, they wouldn’t have kept them on their phones or in their iClouds, as if they should expect for their private files (and parts) to be hacked into at any given time.

That second point seems to have been the catalyst of a top trending meme, as people are sharing the so-called worst photos from their phones with the hashtag #IfMyPhoneGotHacked. Mainly, it’s an attempt to make light of something so unbelievably assholish, but a lot of regular people are now sharing nudes of themselves, too. So it’s basically the second day of Hanukkah for pervs. This is a nude-free zone, though, so here’s the best from this latest Internet tomfoolery.

And I know he didn’t use the hashtag, but Jim Norton’s artistic portrait should be shared regardless…