IfMyPhoneGotHacked Has People Sharing Their ‘Worst’ Cell Phone Photos On Twitter

Unless you somehow stayed away from the Internet and any TV news source yesterday, you probably caught wind of what is arguably the greatest invasion of celebrity privacy of the online era. At least 100 celebrities were named on a list of nude photos that had been stolen from “hacked” iCloud files, with the most noteworthy being Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, of whom the thief behind this disgusting violation claimed to have as many as 60 images. Obviously, once the photos began making the rounds on message boards and even Twitter, celebrity gossip sites began publishing them without concern for the celebrities. Even the man who previously claimed that he learned so much from his once-bullying ways, Perez Hilton, ran some of them before he conveniently saw the light (and traffic and how to insert himself into the story) and took them down, because he’s not just a blogger, you guys – he’s a friend to celebrities.
For a lot of us regular, little people, the whole thing elicited a response of “What’s the big honking deal?” After all, we’ve seen naked pictures of Jenny McCarthy in Playboy, and Kelly Brook and Kate Upton have worn so little in the past that it’s like we’ve already seen them naked anyway. Well, we were meant to see those photoshopped and airbrushed photos in their respective publications, while these were supposed to be personal. Other people have even argued that if these celebrities didn’t want their private parts plastered all over the Internet, they wouldn’t have kept them on their phones or in their iClouds, as if they should expect for their private files (and parts) to be hacked into at any given time.
That second point seems to have been the catalyst of a top trending meme, as people are sharing the so-called worst photos from their phones with the hashtag #IfMyPhoneGotHacked. Mainly, it’s an attempt to make light of something so unbelievably assholish, but a lot of regular people are now sharing nudes of themselves, too. So it’s basically the second day of Hanukkah for pervs. This is a nude-free zone, though, so here’s the best from this latest Internet tomfoolery.
And I know he didn’t use the hashtag, but Jim Norton’s artistic portrait should be shared regardless…
Can a pay-as-you-go, 2008 Tracfone be hacked? I hope not, because even though it doesn’t have a camera and no one ever calls or texts me, I treasure my privacy.
Oh, who am I kidding, I’m so lonely, please hack me!
So this is how Skynet got started.
Man if they hacked my phone, all they would a load of photos of the hairiest pussy. By that, i mean my cats.
Ok, now obviously nobody should EXPECT to have their pictures hacked but let’s not pretend this is in any way shocking. Just like if you’re discussing illegal activities on your phone, don’t be surprised when the NSA comes knocking on your phone; if you’re one of the most desirable women on the planet and you have naked pictures, don’t be surprised when someone finds a way to get them. It’s an unfortunate truth, but it IS a truth. It’s like living in a shady neighborhood and leaving your door unlocked because people shouldn’t just walk in and take stuff, and then getting upset when you come home and find your new TV is gone. Just because you aren’t happy with the world we live in doesn’t mean you get to be naive about it. There’s a big difference between shouldn’t and won’t.
Agreed, the world is a fucked up place, and unfortunately things like this do happen. However, your argument, intentionally or not (I’m giving you the benefit of the doubt and assuming ‘not’), has a bit of the ol’-blame-the-victim mentality. “People want to see these attractive women naked, so they shouldn’t have provocative pictures of themselves on their PERSONAL devices,” is the same as saying “if she didn’t want to be harassed/assaulted/whatever, she shouldn’t have left the house dressed like that.” Regardless of the situation, NO ONE ‘asked for it.’
Also, I’m in no way trying to pick a fight–I’m sure you’re lovely. I’m just trying to highlight the larger problem with this seemingly benign and all too commonly used argument.
Actually my argument has nothing to do with blaming the victim. I don’t think people should be stealing anyone’s personal information or property, however like I said, thinking that just because something shouldn’t happen doesn’t mean that it won’t and you shouldn’t be surprised when it does.
Let’s try a different for instance. Say someone pulled a gun on a stranger and you stepped between them to convince the person wielding the gun not to shoot and instead you get shot. Now certainly everyone can agree that blame lies with the gunman, but to think that you getting shot has nothing to do with your actions is base naivete. Again, I’m not saying you’re to blame for getting shot, but you placed yourself at high risk for that sort of thing by your actions. Moving that analogy back to the pictures, the celebrities are the person putting themselves in harms way. Their status already (sadly) puts them at risk for violations of privacy and taking and keeping nude pictures is handing the gun to the gunman.
I’m also not trying to pick a fight, but unfortunately people these days have problems with understanding subtleties. Make a point that isn’t railing against a perpetrator and you’re blaming the victim; argue that something isn’t in agreement with a feminist ideal and you’re a chauvinist pig. Not everything is as black and white as people like to make it, almost every situation has subtleties.
It’s totally their fault for being so gosh darn attractive that people just can’t control themselves!
[pbs.twimg.com]
I get what @crispyaod is saying.
Put it another way: When you travel to other countries, people are advised to carry paper copies of their passport and to carry their money in different places. Obviously, your passport and money should never be stolen, but they are targets for thieves. Celebrity pictures and/or videos are targets for thieves.
Whether that is fair or not is a tiresome pointless debate since too many people make a living by elevating these people over non-celebrities. However, crispy’s point is still valid.
@crispyaod, @ballsofsteel, I agree 100% with your argument. Admittedly, I missed that nuance of the original post, and I choose to blame that on the long weekend. I AM THE VICTIM, HERE!
“I can’t believe the nerve of these people, telling little kids not to get in unmarked vans with strange adults giving out candy. Why not, I dunno, maybe teach adults not to abduct kids, fucking shitlords!” – said no-one, ever.
‘The nerve of this company, bringing in a cop to give safety tips about “protecting yourself!” “Don’t leave valuables in your car, especially if they’re not hidden. Always park in a well-lit area, don’t make it clear that you have a lot of cash on you…” Like, seriously, what in the actual fuck? Way to victim blame, assholes.” – said no-one, ever.
“What do you mean I shouldn’t have left the notebook with all my personal info and passwords to my bank and credit card accounts laying around at the office, shouldn’t I have been able to trust my co-workers?” – said no-one, ever.
“What do you mean I should be careful about who I party with, and watch how much I drink? Hello, that’s rape culture right there!” – says everyone, all the time.
Why? Why is the first reaction to this one specific example to yell “stop blaming the victim!” and to no other? I don’t doubt that this is your honest opinion, but have you actually sat down and thought about this? This isn’t a legitimate argument, and when you have one set of standards for one argument, and a completely different set of standards for literally every other example of the same scenario, it makes me think the argument is really about something else.
well i think maybe the first problem you have with that argument is you sound like you’re assuming every person that gets raped is drinking too much or “partying” with the wrong people… and i’m sure there’s a ton of victims and/or i don’t know, humans that would say otherwise… the second problem with your argument is that you’re equating losing a notebook, and having a car broken into with rape – which even in our draconian back-assward legal system is wrong. and by your logic with the child abduction thing it sounds like maybe you’re suggesting we just teach people not to rape other people? (i don’t know what school you went to, but i think most of us have heard that lesson)…
i’m not trying to white knight on you bruh – but maybe you should take a second to think about what rape really is, and how it affects people, totally changes their lives and their ability to trust people, etc… imagine not being able to like, socially exist as a person without worrying someone might force themselves on you sexually…
there are different standards for different scenarios because it makes sense. i mean – that’s why you don’t get the death penalty for speeding. there are ways to protect yourself from almost anything but if you can explain one scenario where a rape victim should be “blamed” for what happened, and you can explain it without sounding crazy, or at the very least, like an asshole – i’m sure we’d all love to hear it.
“Don’t tell women to defend themselves, teach men how to not rape” is literally – literally – a direct quote from places like HuffPo, Feministing, and Tumblr feminists the world over. That’s why I picked it.
“imagine not being able to like, socially exist as a person without worrying someone might force themselves on you sexually”
Imagine having to wake up repeatedly to ensure all your doors and windows are secure because you can’t assume you’re safe in your own home. Imagine you have to shell out extra money for a home security system because you can’t trust people not to just break down the door to get at your stuff. Imagine you can’t help people that come to you in need because playing on people’s sympathies is one of the big methods robbers use to rob them.
While we’re imaging things, imagine you’re able to read what I wrote and actually comprehend the fucking point. You’ve completely ignored the argument that telling people they’re responsible for their own protection is not blaming the victim, and insisting that it is is intellectually dishonest. You’ve completely sidestepped the argument that people only bandy about the “blaming the victim!” accusation in one specific circumstance when there are other analogous situations that they don’t, and this suggests a flaw in their argument. You’ve instead just assumed the conclusion and started rambling on about the consequences of rape, which, I assure you, I’m aware of.
well for starters – your “literally-literally” quote is not a quote at all – in fact it’s a summary of opinions about people talking specifically about victim blaming. the idea is kind of “spend less time blaming me for being raped, and spend more time trying to on the actual perpetrators of rape.” but in no way is anyone saying the ONE solution is teaching people not to rape. i mean, why don’t we just teach people not to kill, or hate people, or pay their parking tickets… what a much simpler world we would all live in. jesus, man.
and no… home security is not analogous to safety against rape. which is a surprisingly moronic take considering you seem to be a pretty smart fellow. sure they both involve a form of “protection” and a crime – but that is where the similarities end. and if you think someone taking your x-box is the same as someone raping you, then you actually have ZERO idea as to the consequences to rape.
i comprehend you just fine. and i even understand what you’re saying as to the levels of victim blaming and why do we blame in one case and not the other, etc. it’s just wrong. and i see you didn’t take the challenge to state a time when a rape victim should be blamed… or really respond to any of the points made. you sound like you’re one step away from saying “if she didn’t want it, she shouldn’t dress that way.”
“as if they should expect for their private files (and parts) to be hacked into at any given time.”
No, but sure as hell is damn too naive to think that having nude pictures of yours or from a significant other in a media that can be stolen is totally fine and nothing wrong can happen. Of course this guy should be punished for breaking the law, but lack of common sense is lack of common sense.
I’m glad to know Burnsy hasn’t looked at the photos. He’s my barometer of what’s right and wrong.
/eatsanothertacobellcheesygorditacrunch
+one billion
Whoa! Hold on a second! Burnsy NEVER said he didn’t see them. If I know Burnsy, and I think I do even though I’ve never met the man, he’s seen them.
Probably not really impressed at all, but he’s seen them.
Screw a bunch of phone hacking, I just get drunk and show people my junk in public and cut out the middle man.
Unless the middle man wants a piece, if you know what I’m saying…
Wait, what the hell am I saying?
Really gotta stop drinking.
Go home bro, you’re not drunk enough.
There is a sad, shameful towel of regret leaning against my bathroom door
Getting a bunch of nudes from iCloud’s absolute dog-shit security: a disgusting breach of privacy, and you should be ashamed of yourself for looking at JLaw taking jizz to the face. That’s the same thing as sexual assault (Clementine Ford, Lena Dunham, all the usual suspects really), and you should die if you so much as looked at the pics (Felicia Day, and, well, again, the usual suspects).
Getting a bunch of texts and private conversations from Donald Sterling’s cell phone: How dare you question how they were obtained, this man needs to be stripped of his team and destroyed to the greatest extent legally possible!
dog… i know this is two responses in one feed – but i feel like you failed the analogy section of the SAT’s.
for one – sterling’s mistress recorded that audio and according to most reports (and suggested by him not really “fighting” this point) he may have known he was being recorded – making it legal. definitely an invasion of privacy, sure. but these are totally different situations. dude employs a ton of black people and then expresses racist views about black people. how else would that go in a business as big as the NBA?
i guess i just don’t understand what you’re upset about? these people had private photos of them stolen and given to all the world. you can definitely say, if you didn’t take these pictures no one would have seen them… and that is absolutely correct. but if someone gets in the ocean and gets attacked by a shark – no goes “fuck you, shoulda stayed out of the ocean duh.” i can see a point i think you’re making about kinds of ideological extremism, but matching extremism with extremism makes you sound equally crazy.
Nah, breh, I did pretty good on my SAT’s, and this was way back before the insane score inflation. No, Sterling was not aware he was being recorded, nobody has even suggested he was, and furthermore that’s not how consent to recording works. The analogy is the same, you’re engaging in special pleading because one party is innocent (the celebs) while one is an asshole (Sterling), and that simply isn’t how reasoning works; do note that Sterling had legitimate behaviors in the past that were legally actionable, that no-one much gave a shit about, but saying things that are perfectly legal for him to say and having opinions it’s perfectly legal to have, makes me question the motives of his accusers.
i dig it. however – many states only require one person have knowledge they are being recorded for the recording to be legally viable (how else would things like wire taps work?) – california actually requires both parties have knowledge and the attorney representing sterling’s mistress stated many times that sterling did, in fact, know he was recorded – “The lawyer, Mac Nehoray, declined to tell the Times why Stiviano recorded the conversation, but said it was “by mutual agreement,” he told the Times.” etc…
NBA team owners are either employees, or some form of independent contractors to the NBA… thus submit themselves to certain regulations and consequences. he fucked up enough that he lost his job basically… not much simpler than that. he is absolutely entitled to his opinion but the NBA is free to condemn it as they please. his first amendment rights are not violated, he can say whatever he wants, but in the context of a business, there are consequences.
also – how can you get so up in arms about people condemning “victim blaming” and then a couple hours late express that the victims are in fact “innocent.” wut?