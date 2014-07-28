Ignored Comic-Con This Weekend? Here Are The 10 Most Important Things You Missed.

San Diego Comic-Con is suffocating, even when you’re 3,000 miles away. So, for next year, rather than try to literally beat the crowds in California or stay hunched over your laptop waiting for the latest Batman NUGGET to drop, might I suggest ignoring all things NERDDDDDD until Monday, when all the information and trailers are out already, and you can digest it all at once? That’s what this guide is for: here are the 10 biggest SDCC 2014 stories.
1. A reel from Avengers: Age of Ultron was shown. It got a standing ovation (RDJ taking a dump for an hour would have gotten an hour-long standing ovation).
2. The first teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 was released.
3. WB debuted Gal Gadot’s new Wonder Woman outfit.
4. The Walking Dead trailer is screwing with the wrong people.
5. The new Mad Max trailer looks kind of…not-awful?
Nothing about Batman vs Superman and his TDKR armor?
Bat/Butt Chin came out on Thursday afternoon.
RDJ taking a dump? SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY
Any news from Fox or Sony about their movie slate?
Their reps couldn’t get past the toilets without sensory overload.
Fox: no info on their Marvel stuff but they did have Biz Markie lead Hall H to a rendition of “Just A Friend”. I am interested in Kingsman: The Secret Service despite not reading the comic.
Sony: Goosebumps and Pixels. One has Jack Black as author RL Stine. The other has Peter Dinklage in a wicked mullet in an Adam Sandler movie.
I remember that series always getting hype over the years. I recently read through the whole series to see what all the fuss was about, and I still don’t see what all the fuss was about.
Interesting premise, but the teenage angst stuff was just terrible to read through.
Yea, maybe it’s not a fault of the comics and more to do with me not having much interest in teenage characters, but I felt that books like Morning Glories and Runaways managed to teenagers and angst without being annoying.
Pissed i watched the walking dead trailer. Stupid me.
You blaspheme our Uproxx overlords! They shall never allow our comments to be sullied by shudder EDITS!
Thanks for this article. I can’t handle the influx of nerd news broadcast everywhere this weekend, so it’s nice to have a central site of all the stuff everyone was talking about.
11. Gal Gadot is pretty.
Wow, totally didn’t recognize Tom Hardy in that Mad Max trailer. Even he can’t make stomping on a lizard for no reason charismatic.
No reason?!
That was a lizard in nuclear waste Australia – I can guarantee that little mofo was deadly poisonous. Add to that, it had 2 heads – twice as deadly.
Oh, yeah. Robert Kirkman announced that Outcast, his new property, got a pilot order from Cinemax.
If the editors don’t want to edit their own posts what hope do we have.