Ignored Comic-Con This Weekend? Here Are The 10 Most Important Things You Missed.

San Diego Comic-Con is suffocating, even when you’re 3,000 miles away. So, for next year, rather than try to literally beat the crowds in California or stay hunched over your laptop waiting for the latest Batman NUGGET to drop, might I suggest ignoring all things NERDDDDDD until Monday, when all the information and trailers are out already, and you can digest it all at once? That’s what this guide is for: here are the 10 biggest SDCC 2014 stories.

1. A reel from Avengers: Age of Ultron was shown. It got a standing ovation (RDJ taking a dump for an hour would have gotten an hour-long standing ovation).

2. The first teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 was released.

3. WB debuted Gal Gadot’s new Wonder Woman outfit.

4. The Walking Dead trailer is screwing with the wrong people.

5. The new Mad Max trailer looks kind of…not-awful?