IHOP Is Changing Its Name Back From IHOb, And People Are Not Amused

Getty Image

IHOP, the ubiquitous acronym for “International House of Pancakes,” shocked the world last year when the chain announced on Twitter that it was changing its name to IHOb — leaving pancake lovers in virtual distress at what the rebranding could mean. Although it was widely speculated that the “B” would stand for the more inclusive “breakfast,” eventually it was revealed to have been a marketing stunt to promote a new line of all-beef burgers the company was launching.

Now, nearly one year later, “IHOb” has announced that it will be changing the name back to IHOP — a ploy that seems misguided at best especially considering that the chain literally already did that weeks after the burger promotion. How can you change back the name of a thing that already changed back? “What could the P be? Find out June 3,” the IHOP Twitter account posted on Monday, adding “We heard you” in an animated graphic.