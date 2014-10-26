IKEA Releases A Sleek New Desk To Remind Us We Spend Too Much Of Our Lives Sitting

Recently, IKEA unveiled its latest adjustable standing desk, a sleek piece of machinery called the BEKANT. While it probably does motivate some people to ditch their clunky, old fashioned sitting desks, it mostly reminds others, aka ME, that I’m a freaking sloth who spends a good chunk of the day on her lazy butt, hunched over eating day-old pizza and clicking through viral videos.
I get it, IKEA, I should be healthier! I should aspire to be as in-shape as those beautiful, heavenly creatures known as the Swedish! (I’ve been to Stockholm and yes, they’re all gorgeous there.) I should adopt this whole ergonomic idea!
Now, if only someone would lend me $500.00… I’ve got day-old Chinese takeout I could trade?
Below, watch a stylish, oh-so-IKEA ad for the BEKANT.
looks like Ders
That thing(like anything else from IKEA) looks flimsy as shit. They always are.
Get real IKEA, nobody wears clothes at their own desk.
Okay, but how am I supposed to pull a Constanza nap at the office now?
It’s probably still not great to stand with your head tilted down like that for any extended period of time. Way to give me neck problems, IKEA!
I’m pretty sure I’m not allowed to go to work and tear my cubicle out and replace it with an ikea desk.