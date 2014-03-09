An Important Discussion About Tonight’s ‘True Detective’ Season Finale

As you may have heard once or twice over the past week or so, tonight is the Season 1 finale of HBO’s True Detective. This is both excellent and terrible news. On one hand, it means we’ll probably get answers to a bunch of the questions we’ve all been batting around since the show premiered back in January. On the other hand, it means this iteration of True Detective will be over forever in a few short hours, as showrunner Nic Pizzolatto plans to start fresh with a new story and new cast in Season 2. No more Rust Cohle philosophizing between five-second drags off of Camels, no more Marty Hart making pained faces every time it happens (both inside a government-issued car in 1995 and inside a storage shed turned conspiracy bunker in 2012), none of it. Poof. All gone.
But that’s all (a) kind of a bummer, and (b) an issue for tomorrow. As of right now, we’ve still got one episode left. Let’s savor it. And talk it out a bit. I assume you have a few questions. Please, fire away.
Are you, like, so excited?
I am. It’s been a hell of a seven-hour ride to this point, and I’m really interested to see how it all wraps up. Although I’m a little concerned that two solid months of build-up and theorizing may have put the expectations at an unreachably high, unfair point for a lot of people.
How so?
Well, I’m worried that some people are expecting a MIND-MELTING, EARTH-SHATTERING, MEDIUM-CHANGING conclusion tonight, and if what they get instead is a well-constructed finale that ties up loose ends without turning the whole universe on its head, they’ll flip all the way out about it. That would be a shame. Community showrunner Dan Harmon actually touched on this at SXSW recently, while promoting his new documentary, Harmontown:
I don’t care if they just walk into a warehouse and it’s a birthday party that the chief was throwing them. Like there were never any murders and this was all part of the surprise. […] There’s no way for the finale to do me wrong because what’s for sale with that show isn’t the pay-off, it’s smelling the roses along the way. […] It’s just sort of unfolding like a flower and, at this point, enough of the flower is unfolded that if the last petal is a kazoo, I’m not going to go “this is a bad flower.” I really enjoy it.
I don’t know if I’d go quite that far (unless, like, Boyz II Men is playing the birthday party, in which case, yes, fine), but it is a good thing to remember going in. It’s been super fun for the past two months. Nothing that happens tonight can change that part of it.
So, wait… are you saying you’re expecting it to suck?
No! I’m expecting it to be great, because everything up to this point has been great, and nothing done by anyone associated with it has given me literally any reason to expect otherwise! I’ve just spent enough time on the Internet to know that — even if the ending is perfectly fine and does everything the show has promised us it would do — there’s still going to be at least one whiny contrarian who’s going to wake up tomorrow and write 2000 words about how he or she was disappointed because it didn’t live up to the unattainable standards inside his or her own head. And then I am going to scream.
Fair enough. So, about that two-month ride. What were some of your favorite parts?
I’m glad you asked. Here are a few, in no particular order:
- The point I just made aside, I did enjoy reading all the various theories that popped up during the season. Our own Dustin Rowles did a great job of tracking them down — the Jeff Davis 8 one, the Rust Cohle suicide one, all the stuff about The King in Yellow, etc. — and explaining why they did or did not make sense. People were passionate as all hell about the show. There are worse problems to have.
- The parodies, especially the mumbly one from The Soup, the Yellow King one from this week, and that perfect Magic Mike mashup.
- The opening sequence… WITH CATS.
- Finding out that Reggie Ledoux partied with Richard Simmons in New Orleans.
- Alexandra Daddario coming to a very important realization.
- Me completely losing my mind on more than one occasion.
I think those were the big ones.
Wow, that was a totally shameless amount of links.
IT WAS!
So, what do you think will happen tonight?
I honestly don’t know. Any number of things, I suppose. I’m kind of hoping there’s a hailstorm of bullets during a midnight raid on some evildoer’s compound, because I’m a “hailstorm of bullets during a midnight raid on some evildoer’s compound” kind of guy. But pretty much anything grounded in reality that provides a sensible conclusion based on the evidence we’ve seen so far is fine with me. How about you?
I THINK RUST COHLE IS AN ALIEN YOU CAN TELL BECAUSE OF THE SYMBOLS INSIDE HIS TATTOOS ONE OF THEM IS CLEARLY A REFERENCE TO ORION’S BELT WHICH IS PROBABLY THE LOCATION OF HIS HOME PLANET IT EXPLAINS EVERYTHING HERE HOLD ON LET ME CUE UP A SCENE FROM THE SECOND EPISODE IF YOU LOOK CLOSELY YOU CAN SEE A SPACESHIP HOVERING IN THE DISTANCE STAY RIGHT THERE I’LL HAVE IT IN A SECOND.
Jesus Christ.
Feel free to add your thoughts below and treat this as a live thread until Cajun Boy’s recap goes up tomorrow. This is gonna be fun. Buckle in.
Everytime I read the word flowers here, I cringed. So much cringing. True Detective has ruined that word for me.
That was DA TIIIIIITS!
What I want from Season 2…
Hammer in “Time is a Flat circle” and recast the show… Get different directors. Then remake each episode word for word with new actors. Change little details like the house was purple not green, Marty had a son and a daughter, or Cohle drinks Shiner Bock etc etc.
Errol Childress and his uber-creepy house reminded me a lot of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre during that fantastic finale.
So what did Cole see when he entered carcosa, my theory is that it was some sort of cosmic horror.
I think it went back to his statement earlier in the season about “mainlining the truth of the universe”; looked like he was seeing swirling galaxies and the like to me.
But I don’t do a lot of hard drugs so I could be wrong.
I’ll probably repeat this in the actual post that recaps an amazing finale, but…
…watching Rust get choked up in finding deeper meaning… finding that there IS something other than blackness and nothing in death… that choked me up a little. It was like watching a character evolve in seconds, but in a completely believable way.
Give McConaughey all the Emmys.
So who was the guy in the bed? I guess that got by me
It was Childresses father if I’m not mistaken, Billy Lee Tuttle’s illegitimate half brother. Grandpa Tuttle liked to get frisky with the hired help.
Spoilers!!!! I honestly don’t know how the Tuttle family got away with it. I’d buy that they had the kinda pull to shut down a state investigation, but Rust sent copies of his report to at least two national news organizations. You mean to tell me that CNN isn’t going to run a news story about a conservative bible thumping family that may secretly be a child murdering cult?
That was the part that left me a little, (a little mind you), disappointed. I wanted to see the higher-ups get theirs. I think Papindeau, (sp?), referenced a gang of pedophiles when they were talking to Hart in the hospital and Hart did say something about not getting everyone but you never do and they did get theirs, but I wanted to see Tuttles gettin’ shot.
That said the series was great and the finale was solid. The part where Cohle is tracking Billy Lee through that basement-type building was creepy as hell.
Not to get off topic, i was a great finale. But what comes next?
Can you tell me anything at all about season 2?
Nic Pizzolatto: Okay. This is really early, but I’ll tell you (it’s about) hard women, bad men and the secret occult history of the United States transportation system.
Read more at [www.hitfix.com]
*SPOILERISH* Just realized Rust’s injuries along with his gown had Jesus allusions. Also Matthew McConoughey’s Oscar Speech about chasing yourself 10 years from now makes sense in the context of this show. Seeing as how it dealt with nearly 3 decades of these character’s lives. And also I was wrong about it being Redd Herring.
That accent he slapped on was seemed pretty regal…was he the yellow king?
also isnt the sniper going to take out that sheriff. i mean he still mailed the parcels…
If you’re talking about Errol Childress, it sounded like a James Mason imitation to me but I think he was trying to imitate the old Cary Grant movie on tv. It was probably alluding to the Bundy’s who learn to blend into the world. Also just pure (well deserved) hubris considering how long they’d gotten away with it and how his woman described him as the worst one evidenced by Dad being on the bed.
I think he was just trying to scare the shit out of the sheriff. It was the bar owner that was shooting up the Maserati. The bar owner definitely did send all the info to the news agencies though, that’s for sure.
The opening scenes gave me shades of the X-Files “Home.”
What a great 1st season of a show.
*SPOILERS*
We still don’t know why the older daughter was so inappropriately sexual.
They made it a point to focus on Marty’s Ex’s big nice wedding ring. We still don’t know who she married.
We still don’t know who or what the Yellow King is.
That was like one long, damn nice eight hour movie. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Great work from the actress. Did Marty’s ex not look like she was about to confess something? I was waiting for her or the girls to spill.
@Hyrax: They talked about her being remarried when she was interviewed by the other police. That was two or three episodes ago.
Sometimes girls are just curious about sex. It doesn’t help to have a shitty father.
We have no indication that Maggie ever remarried. She worked in a hospital, that could be her old ring, and Sawyer could be her maiden name.
The Yellow King is basically just an occult symbol, as far as I can tell, represented by that skull/antlers/stone shrine in Carcosa. But if you need to assign one person to it, Errol should do.
She remarried? i thought she just put them back on from her marriage with Marty.
Once, there was only dark. If you ask me, the light is winning.
Damn…damn….damn
This bit from IGN’s review pretty much sums up why the ending worked.
“That the Tuttles escaped justice rings bitterly true. A scene of a bloodied Hart and Cohle storming into Edwin Tuttle’s office to confront him is the kind of thing that would have happened in a show far more Hollywood than this one. As Hart tells Cohle in the end, “We didn’t get them all. And we aren’t going to get them all. But we got ours.””
Good way to end the season. While there were no big twists or plot turns at the end; it was shot very well and got tied up nicely. Excellent episode.
Agree.
I hope next season at least has some relation to this season, it doesnt need to be the same family being chased or have a cameo from Rust but some sort of call back to the efforts they put into it all would be nice.
Goddamn, that was awesome.
Great ending and perfectly in line with everything Pizzolatto has said this show was about. The opening 10 minutes were profoundly terrifying and will not be forgotten soon…as I expect to have nightmares about it for the next10 years.
By the way, Sheriff Steve Geraci was also Steve the Drunk on ‘Deadwood’.
Amazing ending. Just a masterclass in acting, production design, directing, writing… everything. Pizzolatto was right the entire time about not focusing too much on the “out there” theories. This was about Hart and Cohle the entire time, and he wasn’t lying. Beautiful.
Kinda reminded me of the end of Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang when everybody comes back in the hospital. Not terrible, just an underwhelming finish to an otherwise great finale
This is a debate the die hard fans wont live down, but i agree, too much time spent wrapping up…almost went lord of the rings on us with all the black out screens too.
Totally disagree. The ending left me both satisfied and emotionally wrecked. What an amazing show and an amazing season.
I loved it.
I still think The Yellow King is just a queen bee.
If that was the end of the entire True Detective story I would be a little disappointed, but for the first chapter of an ongoing anthology I think the ending was well done. So the hunt for the Yellow King(s) will be the thread through the seasons?
All the other stuff is pretty superfluous. The conspiracy is now out in the open. The media has the story. The Tuttle name is being dragged through the mud, even if their representatives are denying the “rumors” in the news reports. It’s only a matter of time before everyone involved who is still alive is caught. I feel satisfied with the ending we got, and just going with a logical progression of the story for the rest of the stuff. There’s really not much left given everything that’s out at that point. You can hide in plain sight when it’s a two decade-long conspiracy. But when it becomes a national story and the killer is found, and tapes are given to the FBI and media implicating the people involved… well, I don’t really think there’s much of a story left to tell.
The story wasnt about the yellow king. It was about Rust and Marty. You watched their friendship start end and reconcile.
I would be surprised if each season had much connection, just based off what little Pizzolatto has said about his plans beyond this season. I think they will be entirely unconnected, and that’s fine by me.
Light vs. Dark would be my guess.
Not gonna lie, that ending left me a little flat. Great show overall though. Nice touch at the very end.
I did not see Rust getting eaten by that bear.
Beautiful ending.
So…wow.
I’m really going to miss these guys. Not since LOST has a tv show given so many such good homework; I hope writers are taking notice: we want something to take home – somethign to talk about with people we know who are also “involved”. This was a slim moment in our cultural history where if you blinked, you missed it. People had years to get caught up on Breaking Bad for the finale roller coaster but I think this show is going to continue to gain strength after the finale airs. I’ve considered our heroes may live but we may be treated to a fast foward to how their lives end anyway. Either way I’ll miss em. Almost time to hold our collective breaths.
Good luck and Godspeed Marty, Rust et al. See you in Carcosa
Rust Cohle gets eaten by a bear.
Bob Benson is the Yellow King.
I hope it closes out with some cool music. That would be good.
I hope Marty and Rust discover the truth behind the entire conspiracy but both die while trying to expose it. Kind of tragic in a damn if only everyone knew the truth kind of way.
At least tonight is the end of “Stupid Rowles Predictions/Easter Eggs or Whatever” posts. Well, at least for this show. For this season. DAMMIT.
WALTER WHITE’S BABY WAS WEARING PINK SO THEREFORE RUST’S DAUGHTER DIED
I find not reading him to be very helpful.
Kill List. That’s where I think it’s heading.
I’m thinking more of right before all that starts. The sacrifice et. all with the masks and someone reacts too soon and from then…I have no clue.
ex-wife*
So Marty’s gonna stab his wife and one his daughter’s unintentionally because he thought he was fighting “The Hunchback”?
Does anyone else have the bad feeling they’re both gonna die? It just seems like too much to solve with only one episode left.
Very afraid for what we might find out about Marty’s daughter.
I’m more afraid for the possibility of BOTH Rust and Marty dying. One of them dying would be tough, but both of them? Jesus.
I just want to thank all the Uproxx writers and posters for the fun they’ve added to this terrific show–it’s livened up many a Monday morning and beyond. I’m about 92.5% or 4 meowmeowbeanz with Dan Harmon on the ending. I hope they stick the landing, but as one of the few who laughed out loud with sheer delight at the ending of “The Sopranos,” I’m more of an “it’s the road-not-the-destination type,” and it’s been fun tug-boating all these ideas and theories and parodies through the tendrils of bayou waters with all y’all.
Right there with you, JaynieJayne. I loved the Sopranos ending, too. If Pizzolato end it in the same spirit, I will be delighted.
I think one thing people will be shocked to find out is that Rust isn’t an alcoholic at all. He’s playing one to his advantage.
Wow, you’re all blind sheeple. It’s so obvious that there is only one ending:
It’s revealed that the Yellow King is that pathetic perv from the church. They catch him within the first 40 minutes of the show, but THERE’S A TWIST. They visit him in prison to follow up a lead on yet another murder, only to witness perv dude getting assaulted by the other inmates. Instead of intervening, Rust and Marty just stand there and laugh.
The last 20 minutes of the show will be Rust and Marty on trial for violating the new Good Samaritan law in Louisiana, with everyone they were dicks to (including those black dudes who got raided and Reggie Ledoux’s re-animated corpse) testifying. The final shot is Marty and Cohl bickering about the same thing as in the beginning of the show (in ’95), only this time in a jail cell.
I very much like the alien theory.
+1000, Danger. Beautifully said.
I’m going to miss this show so damn much.
I’m expecting this episode to be 5 MeowMeowBeenz.
Hahaha, look at this 2 voting for a five. You carry NO WEIGHT!
It’s been clear all along. They’re going to solve the case with the help of Gilbough and Papinia. And one of them (probably Papinia) is going to go up to Cohle and say, “We owe you an apology. It looks like you were right, Cohle.” And Cohle is going to take a long drag of the cigarette and say, “I guess that’s [looks into camera] true, detective.” Fade to wacky saxaphone music.
if that is the ending I’ll find you and give you a hug. That made me spit Diet Coke all over the desk.
Wait! Matty Mack has a Orion’s Belt Tatt? I love Orion’s Belt ! #poisoncreosote
I’d like to hear Richard Simmons read this, I think that would be GLORIOUS ;)
I’ve enjoyed the last 2 months immensely. Can’t say enough good things about this show. I don’t have any high expectations that tonight’s finale is going to be something any different than what we’ve seen so far. I for one am more than alright with that.
I am going to miss discussing this show. The crazier theories don’t interest me much, but the general stuff, the tidbits that only one or two people picked up on made it a lot of fun.
I think all of the idiotic theories are what’s basically ruining television on the internet. It’s an amazing thing that we can discuss TV shows with people we don’t even know rather than the idiots at work, but then it gets thrown in the shitter with everyone thinking there has to be something MORE to something that maybe is pretty straight up when it’s all over.
Maybe there are a whole lot of english majors with unsatisfying jobs that were taught endlessly in their liberal arts college to look for deeper meaning (even where it doesn’t exist) in all forms of media to the point where they overshoot the mark for accepting something as fun and entertaining to watch and get themselves and other people worked up about things that otherwise wouldn’t happen.
Most shows are not twists, conspriacies, supernatural events or philosophical chasms that the common man can’t understand.
Go read some of the stuff people came up with about LOST, and you’ll see why in the end they were disappointed. For some reason they kept watching a show that constantly deviated from their theories and hopes in the name of filling forums and blogs with their own creativity instead of just accepting that the things the showrunners wanted to happen were good enough.
I’m gonna watch the show tonight with a tallboy of something cheap I get at the corner bodega and just enjoy the ride like everyone else should have been doing. I have no theories, I have no expectations. I want a couple good lines from Rust and to see them take down the killer and that’s that.
Deeper meaning may actually exist; void where prohibited
I still think the Yellow King is a dude who drinks pee.
Saint Ke$ha’s pee is known to cure erectile dysfunction.
/By making your dick fall off, but hey.
So it is Nick Stahl? He’s resorted to that now, right?