In Defense Of ‘Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom’, The Best Indiana Jones Movie

Before Indiana Jones And The Ridiculously Long Title That Could Have Really Been Cut Down came along and nearly made Shia LaBeouf an archaeologist, Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom got a lot of abuse from nerds. But it shouldn’t. Sure, it’s a movie with flaws, but in the end, in many ways, it’s the best movie of the entire series. As today is the thirtieth anniversary of the movie arriving in theaters, and with the twenty-fifth of Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade arriving tomorrow, here’s a look at why.
Indy Has A Character Arc
In the other Indy movies, Indy is pretty much Indy. Even when he’s working out his feelings towards his dad or working out his feelings towards being a dad, he doesn’t go through a lot of growth and change.
Not so in this prequel. In the opening of Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom, Indy is, well, a jerk. He’s a grave-robber for hire who thinks nothing of selling priceless artifacts to gangsters and throwing his friends under the bus to save his own ass. Over the course of the movie, Indy gives into his dark side before being pulled back from the brink and becoming, well, the Indiana Jones we know and love, a two-fisted ass-kicking pulp hero. And it’s great.
The First Twenty Minutes And Last Forty Minutes
Even people who hate this movie are forced to admit there’s at least an hour of great entertainment. The movie opens with Spielberg paying tribute to ’30s musicals and Hitchcock movies, a breathless sequence that goes from tableside negotiation to madcap scramble to insane chase scene only to be capped off with “Nice try, Lao Che!”
The last forty minutes are equally breathless, going from conveyor belt fistfight to mine cart race to bridge collapse at ridiculous speed. The mine cart sequence in particular is so seminal it’s practically a given that anything ripping Indy off will feature mine carts.
The Sheer Technical Accomplishment
One can argue that this is Spielberg’s most technically accomplished film as a director. Spielberg hunted down Douglas Slocombe, the cinematographer on the first three Indy movies, for a reason, and much of this film’s gorgeous, lurid look is thanks to Slocombe’s skills. That assassin stepping out of a mural? All Slocombe.
Similarly, few people will argue this isn’t among John Williams’ best work as a composer. It’s probably his most elaborate score in some ways, and definitely his most disturbing.
Short Round Is Probably The Only Decent Child Sidekick
The movie does everything possible to sabotage Short Round. It gives him crappy dialogue (“HOLD ONTO YOUR POTATOES!”), it tries to make him obnoxiously adorable, and it names him Short Round, for God’s sake. But Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Kwan have a believable chemistry as friends, whether they’re cheating each other at poker or sharing a perverse big-brother-little-brother moment of beating the crap out of people, and it gives Indy, who we’ll remind you is something of a jerk in the opening, a bit more of a human side.
Yeah, There Are Terrible Parts
This isn’t to say the movie doesn’t have problems. Willie Scott is annoying, although not quite as annoying as people insisting Marion Ravenwood from the first film was somehow a more effectual character. The screenplay is from the people who’d go on to write Howard the Duck, and it tries a little too hard to riff on screwball conventions.
And yeah, it is racist. Not nearly as bad as some movies at the time, perhaps, but it’s not hard to see why the Indian government was upset with the movie. Depicting your country as full of either inscrutable noble savages or homicidal death cultists isn’t exactly what you call “enlightened.”
That said, though, the movie has aged surprisingly well. If you haven’t seen it in a while, give it another shot: You might be surprised by how good it is.
Dan. DAN. I like you. You’re my go-to Hannibal scribe. But after saying X3 and 1998 Godzilla wasn’t that bad this is getting to be too much. YOU’RE ON THIN ICE DAN.
I dare you to find any sort of argument that I said 1998’s Godzilla wasn’t that bad.
@Dan Seitz Dammit I meant Wolverine Origins. I’m on a lack of sleep from staying up to catch the midnight of DOFP.
Really, they’re more mediocre than anything else. Keep in mind my baseline here is the skullf**ks that are Godzilla and Batman & Robin.
@Dan Seitz When confronted with the awesomeness of Raiders and Last Crusade (not a cross word about either!), the other two in the franchise look even worse.
If you could edit Matthew Broderick and girlfriend out of Zilla 98, I guarantee that while you wouldn’t have a masterpiece, you would at least even out at “watchable”. Hank Azaria and Jean Reno could have salvaged it as leads.
Dan, you didn’t like 2014 Godzilla and you liked Temple, we can never be friends, random man on the internet I have never met!
YES. Temple of Doom is and always will be my favorite Indiana Jones movie. I can understand how Raiders is technically a BETTER movie, but Temple of Doom is just flat-out my favorite. EASILY my favorite John Williams score of all time, one of my favorite screen villains of all time (RIP) and that scene where Indy snaps back to being himself after drinking the black blood of Kali, and he apologizes to Short Round for hitting him, and they hug….I get choked up every. Godamn. Time.
So yes, best Indiana Jones movie, fuck what ya heard. Mystical death cults beat out Nazis in my book nine times out of ten, sorry Nazis.
Ford really did a good job with the Black Sleep of Kali. He underplays it, and it’s creepy as hell.
Pretty sure the Nazi’s kinda qualify as a mystical death cult, though. Anyhow, in all seriousness, the point about the Indian government being pissed because the movie makes it seem like the country is only occupied by mystical death cults and noble savages is mildly retarded (on the Indian government’s part). The parts of the movie that occur in India specifically occur in the remote countryside so, yeah, you aren’t going to sophisticated, hyper-urban New Delhi or wherever. I mean, fuck, if the US government threw a hissy fit every time someone made a movie about cannibalistic Southern backwater hillbilly rapists there’d be no horror industry.
@Iron Mike Sharpie….Yea, but then you’ve got the learned professor Indian guy (IE not backwoods country hayseed) who turns out to be MORE evil than the monkey brain-eating barbarians. I dunno, I kinda get the outrage. It doesn’t make me love the movie any less.
But also, and as awful as it may make me, that’s part of the Indiana Jones movies charm. It’s like an old Robert E. Howard book…..casual racism just peppered throughout (yes, REH’s tales were a product of his time, and Speilberg and Lucas have no such excuse, but whatever). It really makes it FEEL like the pulp serials it was trying to emulate. For good or for bad.
I like all three movies, but my favorite is Last Crusade. If this makes me a bad person, then I guess I’m a bad person.
The Last Crusade is definitely a great movie. Personally I’ve always viewed each movie as the best in a different way: Raiders is the best action flick, Temple is the best pulp movie, and Crusade is the best light action farce.
@Dan Seitz
EACH movie as the best in some way? Then how do you view Crystal Skulls as the best of?
@Thornus I view it as the best of the Indy knock-offs.
@Dan Seitz Better than The Librarian movies?
@Jesus Chrysler Super Car Fuck, even the Librarian movies were better than KOCS.
I actually really liked the first Librarian movie.
It was the best at being terrible
The Mummy (1999) always felt like a spiritual successor to Temple of Doom.
I can see that.
Temple is my wife’s favorite Indy film and i still don’t trust her because of that.
You shouldnt.
Any court in the land would view that as cause for annulment.
I always enjoyed Temple of Doom, especially as a got older. It”s actually a pretty interesting film in regards to the evolution of the character. Technically it’s a prequel and takes place before Raiders. Indy starts out by not really giving a damn about the village and is interested in only finding the Sankara Stones for his own fortune and glory but at the end of the film he “understands the true power of the stones” and evolves for just your basic treasure hunter to the noble hero.
In regards to the Technical Accomplishment that you mentioned above, another interesting thing to point out that Harrison Isn’t actually in a good portion of the movie. He suffered a hernia and was sent off for emergency surgery. Instead of totally shutting down production Spielberg used stunt man Vic Armstrong for 80% of the wide shots and then when Ford healed, he came back in and they filmed some face shots to edit in.
Annnnnd a third fun fact is that we all know Indiana was the name of George Lucas’ dog. However, Willie was the name of Spielberg’s dog and Short Round was the name of writers Willard Huyck and Gloria Katz’s dog.
We got this. I want this on a t-shirt. [31.media.tumblr.com]
Thank you. Best scene in the entire movie.
i agree.
The final face he makes on the “DIE” part kills me, every time
I always liked Temple because as a child I think it was my first Indy movie in the theater. Besides Indy freeing the kids in the mine is such a fist pump scene. I mean we have Indy reuniting with Short Round and then the cut to Indy standing in the mine tracks and the wet slabs of meat sounds of the guards he beats up. Such a great moment!
Though Temple does include one part that as a prequel doesn’t make a lot of sense, it calls back to raiders with sword swinging guys and Indy casually reaching for his pistol and its not there, which makes no sense as a prequel.
Yeah, that shot of him staring down the guard is one of my favorites in the entire series. He just has that perfect look on his face.
And then he hits him so hard he SKIDS.
As for the whole Indy grabbing the gun scene, come on, like this is the first time he’s pulled a gun on someone.
It was meant for the audience, not the continuity.
Its not a bad scene, just as a prequel it doesn’t make as much sense.
Though the bridge scene is also a pretty dark scene for Indy. I mean Temple is a dark as hell movie, but he flat out murders a bunch of dudes by dropping them to rocks/crocs. That’s cold blooded.
NO. No way. It DOES make sense. Both in an winking way, AND in a chronological sense. Since Temple takes place before Raiders, he tried to pull his gun on some Thugee cultists and, WHOOP, no gun! Oh shit! Then, years later, he encounters the same sort of scenario, THIS time he’s packing, and it all resolves neatly.
So I disagree. It works both ways. Joss Whedon is wrong about that scene.
*dodges asthma inhaler*
The case against Temple of Doom … Short Round & Willie Scott. BLERGH. The mine cart chase was horrible. I remember being in the theatre and thinking “oh come ON!”. True, Crystal Skull has made it seem better in comparision, but that’s not saying much. The whole thing was ludicrious. And that’s coming from someone who was willing to go with the reaching into a a dude’s chest and pull out his heart bit without blinking.
I like Willie for the fact that she’s not Marion. They’re totally polar opposites which is how sequels/prequels should be done. No one wants to see a second film with the exact same characters as the previous one. If they do that why not just watch the same movie twice? Their inspiration for that is obviously the Bond films which feature a different girl in each film. Look at Last Crusade, we have another female character that is nothing like the first two, and is a traitor.
The mine cart scene has no purpose other than to add a bit of excitement and shouldn’t be looked at with any more depth than that. It’s a car chase scene without cars and explosions. It was actually story boarded for Raiders of the Lost Ark but they couldn’t find the right place for it so it was shelved.
I like the mine cart chase as well, its just silly but still fun, it doesn’t hold up that well when they blend the live action stuff, but the miniatures they used are great. Besides you get that great comedy moment of indy stopping the car with his shoes.
I have to respectfully disagree, sir. Short Round and Willie are the best.
For a child actor, Short Round had his annoying moments, but it was a cute father/son relationship. Better than Shia LeBeef, any way.
Kate Capshaw is horrible.
I just re-watched this recently and I found Willie Scott (both the character and Kate Capshaw’s performance) to be so obtrusively awful that I couldn’t enjoy anything else, apart from the opening. Marion Lockwood may not be effectual in terms of plot, but as a strong female character she is Rosie the Riveter when compared to Willie Scott moaning about breaking a nail. With the exception of “The Room”, I can’t point to another female character/performance as shrill and dehumanizing as this.
lol
Do you even watch movies or do you just post reactions on Tumblr and play the female rights card for re-blogs?
Marion’s awesome. The evidence:
[1.bp.blogspot.com]
Her voice. DEAR GOD HER VOICE. INDYYYYYYYYY! Enough, we get it, you banged Spielberg.
This might make me an awful person, but Willie had a fair amount of back fat. I could handle the screeching. The back fat not so much.
I would massage her backfat for her, because that’s the kind of gentleman I am.
I see your Kate Capshaw and raise you Shelley Duvall in The Shining.
” Depicting your country as full of either inscrutable noble savages or homicidal death cultists”
I don’t see that as a form of depicting an entire country though, just a certain group of individuals. There’s also the kid maharajah (who was brainwashed by Mola Ram) and the soldiers who save Indy at the climax.
BTW, in case the author doesn’t know, there was a real life cult called the Thuggees (the English word “thug” meaning violent criminal is derived from them) that actually terrorized India during British Colonial times. While some aspects of their film portrayal are fictional (the heart-ripping scene, voodoo dolls and monkey brains), they got other aspects of them correct. They were ruthless murderers, they did worship Kali (and pervert her usually good image into something evil), attack victims by strangling them (like the assassin does to Indy in the bedroom) and kidnap children from raids and raise them as part of the clan.
Also, don’t forget the other three films tend to do their share of simple portrayals of each country. For example, we see two types of Americans: the good types exploring foreign countries to discover things about history (Indy and his friends) and the greedy ones trying to exploit (like Last Crusade’s main villain, Walter Donovan). We don’t see any positive German/Russian characters outside of the villainous Nazis and Communists. Most of the Arab/Middle Easterners (save for Sallah and his circle) are shown to be shady henchmen and same for the loin-clothed tribesmen at the start of Raiders.
My point is that we shouldn’t these films as being racist though, as they’re just simple action-adventure tales about good and evil and shouldn’t be seen as trying to accurately depict the countries they take place in.
“Short Round Is Probably The Only Decent Child Sidekick”
This all day. I actually jumped into the article just to see if you called this out. He holds up today, and somehow manages to transcend what should be some cringe-worthy stereotyping.
Overall I still think that the movie fails not because of what’s on screen but what was happening off. The bitterness of Lucas’s private life and Speilberg’s golly-shucks infatuation with his female lead pretty much seep into every frame; there’s a cynicism and sap combo that just makes it a terrible viewing experience. All a shame too, because Ford is BETTER as Indy in TOD than in ROTLA, John William’s score is blazing, and there’s a really fun premise and setpieces in there.
Semi-related note in regards to child sidekicks: T2 would be a lot better if Judgement Day, and the present time of the film were a few years into the future (instead of taking place in ’95 and judgement day being ’97, have judgement day be ’99 and present day ’98) so John could’ve been 13 instead of 10, and played by a different actor.
Short Round is the best sidekick Indy’s ever had, even better than Henry Jones Sr.
Seitz trolling hard. trollin trollin trollin keep those doggies trollin Rawhide !
It ain’t trolling when he’s right. And he *is* right. It has flaws, but Temple of Doom does hit the highest highs of the series.
Haha this is a very strange reaction to what I wrote. Um, yes, I watch movies, hence the fact I visit Uproxx enough to warrant an account. I even began my comment saying I just rewatched Temple of Doom. And honestly, I wish I was an internet troll that combed through blogs and Tumblrs to express my feminist viewpoint because that would be a nice counter to what internet trolls usually write. Maybe instead of labeling me as someone trying to manipulate re-blogs you could try to take me on face value and understand where I’m coming from.
Why wasn’t Short Round at Indy’s wedding in Crystal Skull? BECAUSE HE IS DEAD.
Indy sold him into prostitution
And don’t forget Starman, she was great in that to. The “E.T.” for adults. Criminally under-rated Jeff Bridges/John Carpenter movie.
Willie screeching through the whole movie is terrible. At least Marion knew how to kick some ass.
As a kid my mom had taped Raiders and Temple on the same cassette, so I ALWAYS watched them back to back growing up. So from that standpoint, I will never understand people’s problem with Temple.
That being said, I’llt re-iterate the tired point about how, unlike Raiders and Crusade, Indy’s action actually have reward. Whereas Raiders and Crusade had the nazi’s essentially killing themselves anyway, and Indy never had to do a damn thing. Indy actually has a purpose in Temple AND he grows as a character.
Raiders is still the best, but Temple gets 2nd for me. Crusade was too derivative of Raiders IMO. Spielberg and Lucas pulled it before in Jedi, and they did it again with Crusade to.
I saw the title of this article and immediately went pfffffft.
Your loss.
Not better than Raiders, which may be one of God’s few perfect movies. Temple is awesome, however, especially since its tone is entirely different than Raiders, as opposed to Crusade, which tries to hard to “recapture the magic.”
Wait, there are people that hate Temple of Doom? Who are these black-hearted individuals? I certainly wouldn’t call it my favorite Indy movie, but I still like the movie a lot.
They may be the same people who have suddenly decided that Empire is the only good Star Wars film and that the original is somehow shifty.
Always been my favorite.
Those are decent points, I guess. However, Indy’s arc is bullshit. He’s tortured and brainwashed, and then just magically recovers from that because of some calm words from this insufferable harpy he’s basically only just met? Nah.
And Short Round is great, but I really can’t help feeling that’s less due to chemistry and more due to the simple fact that he no speak English good.
My main problem with the film is that there are no characters besides Indy. Everyone else is a caricature. The shrill harpy, the adorable imp, the evil idolater, the puppet boy-prince. The plot is also exceedingly uninteresting. It is still a very enjoyable piece of goofy, campy action fare; but it really doesn’t stand up to the other two films in any significant capacity. Crystal Skull is better in most regards.
What? No. He gets burned with fire.
And caricatures? In an Indiana Jones movie?? Perish the thought! So unlike all those stunningly complex and layered characters in the other Indiana Jones films.
More so than in this one.
I don’t agree with some of your comments. I thought the villain, Mola Ram was well-portrayed by the actor and proved to be an entertaining foe for Indy. Maybe he wasn’t as three-dimensional as the villains in the first one, but still memorable.
Crystal Skull better in most regards? Please explain.
Mola Ram was definitely entertaining (KALI MAAAA!), but he was about as one-dimensional as it gets.
I may be talking out of my ass with the Crystal Skull argument (as I apparently was about the brainwashing thing), seeing as I’ve only watched it once or twice, but I feel like the plot of that movie had significantly more going on, and went to more places, giving it more of the adventurous spirit that I like from Indy; whereas in Temple of Doom, Indy spent most of its time in the titular temple. And the characters seemed less stock-ish.
But let’s just forget it. I shouldn’t have posted that comment, because it’s been too long since I’ve watched these films for me to really know what I’m talking about.
most of his time*
Yeah, maybe Ram was one-dimensional, but the actor’s performance makes it all worth it. He was more memorable than either of the main villains in the next two sequels.
I disagree with your comments regarding Crystal Skull. Yes, it had more going on, but not in a GOOD way, IMO. There were too many characters (why are Ray Winstone and John Hurt even needed?) and subplots to the point that it made Indy feel like a supporting character in his own film. The characters (save for Marion who is fine, if underused) were definitely stock-ish. Mac and Oxley were just retreads of Marcus and Sallah and Mutt Ravenwood (LeBeouf) was a pale attempt to re-capture the father-son relationship of Last Crusade. Cate Blanchett (a great actress, no doubt) was wasted as the main villain; what did she do that was villainous? Reading Indy’s mind? Oooh scary. In some scenes, Indy even seemed to be helping her out and that took away the conflict. Jim Broadbent’s character was also forgettable.
Yes, true in Doom, Indy spends most of his time in the temple and I liked that because the titular temple is one of the most memorable movie sets ever. I also like how creative Spielberg gets by designing it as a cinematic playground with walkways, conveyor belts, trapdoors and minecart chases.
Temple of Doom is by no means a perfect film, but it has an enthusiasm and sense of danger that’s lacking in Indy 4. Mola Ram’s a more menacing villain than Spalko, the action sequences (like the mine cars and bridge) are more memorable, Indy gets to be the hero and kick ass (compare to #4 where all he does is follow John Hurt around) and it has the dark tone in it’s second half to make it more intense.
I disagree with the Indy-Mutt/Henry-Indy comparison — the relationship was sort of similar, with the disappointed father/fuckup son dynamic, but I don’t think that alone makes it a pale imitation or whatever. Mutt was much more of a fuckup/little shit than Indy ever was (and was treated accordingly), and elderly Indy didn’t have much in common with Henry, aside from just being disappointed in his son. Not to mention that we were seeing the relationship more from the father’s perspective this time, instead of the son’s perspective, as in Last Crusade. Didn’t feel the same to me, and didn’t feel like it was trying to be.
I concede to the rest of your arguments, though, and/or respect your opinions. Like I said, it’s been too long for me to remember a lot of the particulars of either film, so I’m arguing largely based on general impressions here, including the impression that we tend to cut Temple a lot more slack than Skull because many of us grew up with the former. Anyway, I appreciate you arguing politely rather than just telling me I’m full of shit.
Mola Ram…Prepare to meet Kali….IN HELL
*sword chops bridge*
<3
“Hang on, lady. We going for a ride.”
“He no nuts. He crazy!”
I still yell ‘You call him Dr., lady!’ whenever I hear someone forget someone’s name.
It’s gotten me far.
Temple of Doom was always the best one, I had no idea it was a prequel, but that makes sense now because when I was younger I never understood how it fit. I always hated the last crusade and luckily I’ve never ever and will never ever see The Crystal Skull.
As a kid, whenever I got into the car, I would always say, “Nice try, Lao Che!,” and then slam the door.
Okay, fine, I’m 36, and I still do this occasionally… Probably more so, actually.
YEP! Same here. And then, as I am starting up the car, I shout “Hang on to your potatoes!”
It’s probably safe to say that about 75% of what comes out of my mouth on any given day is a quote from an Indiana Jones movie.
Am I the only person on the planet that really likes Willie? I thought she was very entertaining.
No. Me too. She was SUPPOSED to be the typical damsel-in-distress. So of course she’s going to spend the majority of the movie screaming.
ALSO, Capshaw in her prime was a peach. A PEACH, I tells ya. She was smokin in Black Rain also.
@ JustinJump – Hear, hear.
The hottest Capshaw was pretty hot. All that screaming could be solved by putting something in her mouth.
I think Roger Ebert’s review sums it up… [www.rogerebert.com]
Plus, I had this movie’s audio on (an official) cassette tape and listened to it incessantly.
How it created the PG-13 rating.
[www.businessinsider.com]
I love it for all the really hard punching in the face, and how each scene escalates so quickly and ridiculously throughout the whole film.
Like I always say, there are three good Indiana Jones films. Temple of doom is not one of them.
Raiders/Crusade/Crystal Skull for the win.
temple of doom: shame on you
The opening scene at Club Obi-Wan, the spiked ceiling sequence, the sacrifice scenes, the mine car chase and the finale on the bridge make it worthy of the Indiana Jones name.
Plus, it has one of Harrison Ford’s best ever line deliveries: “Mola Ram, prepare to meet Kali in Hell!”