An Incredibly Racist Sign ‘Thanking’ Africa For AIDS And Ebola Is Causing Controversy In Nebraska

An unidentified man in the town of Minden, Nebraska caused a stir earlier this week when he posted a sign that read, “AIDS, Ebola, Obama, Thanks Africa.” According to KSNB, mayor-elect Ted Griess convinced the owner to take it down just hours later, but not before its picture made rounds on social media.
“It was so large and it was coming into the community alongside the highway and, as the mayor-to-be, I didn’t want that type of image to be portrayed in Minden, Nebraska. We’re called the Christmas City,” said Griess.
Griess, local officials, and residents all voiced their distaste for the sign. One interviewee made reference to free speech, but nobody came out in full support of the sign’s message.
Even so, I can’t help but wonder why exactly Minden is known as the “Christmas City.” According to the town’s website, it’s because of the Kearney County Courthouse’s annual holiday lights display. Yet I’m beginning to think Nebraskans call Minden the “Christmas City” because of (a) the snow, (b) the white people, or (c) both.
Source: KSNB
The jokes on the person to made the sign, they have to live in Nebraska.
How is it racist? “Africa” isn’t a race. Had it said “AIDS EBOLA OBAMA BLACKS” then it would have been racist. As it stands, it is poor taste and deplorable, but not racist.
Truth.
Please. Everyone knows exactly what he meant by this sign. Can still be racist without explicitly stating color of skin.
You had to go ahead and be “That guy” didn’t you?
I didn’t know PFT Commenter posted comments outside of KSK.
Using words to mean what they don’t mean cheapens what they do mean. “Incredibly Tasteless Sign” or “Huge Asshole Makes huge Sign” would have worked just fine.
Yeah, it’s totally not racist. AIDS EBOLA THERON would have worked just as well. Hell, it would have worked even better because she has two African parents and was born and raised in Africa, while Obama has one African parent and was born and raised in the US of A.
Why do people try to pick holes in something so blantant?
Not only is this not ‘incredibly racist’ but its not even ‘mildly racist’.
truth <3
Poor Africa. The guy could have at least thanked it for the birth of mankind and civilization at least.
Mankind, sure if you want to use that, Im with you. Civilization though? It would be a bit more northeast. Also depending if you believe in the Bible, scientist for years have theorized that the “Garden of Eden” is actually in the south of modern day Iraq and a bit further into the Persian Gulf . So yeah, dont go saying Africa is so great. In fact except for non-arab Africa and the parts claimed by Europe up until recently, Africa is just as backwards now as it was 10,000 years ago.
Actually aren’t the oldest human remains from Washington state?
@FSUpunk hahahahaha. nope.
“The Omo remains found in 1967 near the Ethiopian Kibish Mountains, have been dated as ca. 195,000 years old, making them the earliest human remains ever found. They are older than the remains found at Herto Bouri, Ethiopia (155-160,000 BP).”
‘The racial makeup of the city was 96.6% White, 0.2% African American, 0.2% Native American, 0.2% Asian, 1.4% from other races, and 1.4% from two or more races.’
And you would have thought the 0.2% would be the ones making a big stink.
What an Uncle Bieber that Mayor Elect is…
Glad to see my home state is making the news again.
Maybe he meant “Aids Ebola, Obama thanks Africa,” and it was really positive and supportive.
Never should have left the Big 12. Tom Osborne is rolling over in his grave.
This is the power of propaganda at work. This guy has no reason to give two shits about either ebola or AIDS, but here he is blaming all the ills of the world on two potent symbols of a ideological racial divide designed specifically in the 1700s in America to keep the Servant Class (poor Whites) loathing and fearing the Black Slaves in order to distract them from the the oppression from the wealthy elite class and prevent them from wising up and joining forces with the other oppressed masses.
I know, it’s ridiculous; we all know Obama is actually responsible for the other three.
There you go, bringing class into it again.
Nailed it.
Africa fires back with, “The Oakland Raiders, Kim Kardashian, Florida…Thanks America.”
Madonna
In all fairness, Madonna does have some talent on top of being a horrible person. Kim K is a talentless asshole with delusions of adequacy.
@El_Gordo
But Kim Kardashian doesn’t steal their children.
In fairness to Florida, it was never really wanted anyway. Spain had to almost give it to the U.S., the Confederate states accepted it just so they wouldnt have to go to war there, and the Earth, through global warming is trying to kill it off.
So yeah, good times in Florida.
Whaddya expect from people who think the Bills won four straight Super Bowls?
@beerguyrob LOL!
Christmas City: Where the gift of racism keeps on giving all year long.
Trolling in the real world. Wouldn’t think that’d be a good idea, but it sounds like it’s working out all right for the guy so far.
Stop race-baiting and go back to watching the Daily Show for your politics. This isn’t racist!
What a shame that the FSU shooter didnt take you out.
@The Curse of Marino
[s3.amazonaws.com]
And once again, I’ve never been to Florida. But its good to see the ‘all loving so long as you believe what I believe’ Left, in action.
@Powdered Toastman
“Shots fired” would have been in bad taste
Trolling.
These comments doe. Ha.