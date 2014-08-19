Peak Internet Achieved: Bill Pullman’s ‘Independence Day’ Speech Dubbed With Gilbert Gottfried

Last Week Max Temkin convinced Gilbert Gottfried to recite Bill Pullman’s famous speech from Independence Day, and it’s the hardest I’ve laughed at Gilbert Gottfried since he dropped a dime on Bob Saget. The audio originally appeared on Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal podcast, and he even managed not to lapse into doing The Aristocrats halfway through the speech.
Then the inevitable happened. TheChuckleSquad took the audio and added the visual element. To sync the audio, they sped it up just a bit, which frequent listeners of Gilbert Gottfried (Why would you do that to yourself?) will immediately notice. I would have preferred if they had instead stretched the video by repeating some frames of the crowd scenes, but what am I saying? It’s downright disrespectful to besmirch such a celebrated documentary about this tragedy in our fair Nation’s recent history. Never forget.
Via /film
Thats it. Game over.
Holy shit that is awesome!
Gilbert could have a whole new career just doing his versions of famous speeches, from movies, TV, and real life.
In an unrelated story, Bill Pullman auditioned for an AFLAC commercial but “sprained his voice” and had to drop out.
How about Gilbert replacing “The Voice” on Honest Trailers?
For some reason i can only picture the parrot from Aladdin talking and not Gilberts face