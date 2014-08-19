Peak Internet Achieved: Bill Pullman’s ‘Independence Day’ Speech Dubbed With Gilbert Gottfried

Last Week Max Temkin convinced Gilbert Gottfried to recite Bill Pullman’s famous speech from Independence Day, and it’s the hardest I’ve laughed at Gilbert Gottfried since he dropped a dime on Bob Saget. The audio originally appeared on Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal podcast, and he even managed not to lapse into doing The Aristocrats halfway through the speech.

Then the inevitable happened. TheChuckleSquad took the audio and added the visual element. To sync the audio, they sped it up just a bit, which frequent listeners of Gilbert Gottfried (Why would you do that to yourself?) will immediately notice. I would have preferred if they had instead stretched the video by repeating some frames of the crowd scenes, but what am I saying? It’s downright disrespectful to besmirch such a celebrated documentary about this tragedy in our fair Nation’s recent history. Never forget.

Via /film

