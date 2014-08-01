This Couple’s ‘Indiana Jones’-Themed Anniversary Photo Belongs In A Museum

Earlier this year Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade turned 25, and we celebrated the anniversary with some fun facts about one of the greatest adventure movies ever made.

Also earlier this year, Redditor Ken_Thomas and his wife celebrated their 21st anniversary. The couple marked the occasion with the following Last Crusade-themed photo, called “21 Years of Adventure”:

Let’s compare it to the original scene, and…. yep, these two are the perfect couple and they deserve to be together for as long as Indiana Jones films continue to be made (so, forever).