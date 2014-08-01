This Couple’s ‘Indiana Jones’-Themed Anniversary Photo Belongs In A Museum

Earlier this year Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade turned 25, and we celebrated the anniversary with some fun facts about one of the greatest adventure movies ever made.
Also earlier this year, Redditor Ken_Thomas and his wife celebrated their 21st anniversary. The couple marked the occasion with the following Last Crusade-themed photo, called “21 Years of Adventure”:
Let’s compare it to the original scene, and…. yep, these two are the perfect couple and they deserve to be together for as long as Indiana Jones films continue to be made (so, forever).
Mr. Thomas wins the internet cosplay award for today.
I’m as human as the next man.
I WAS the next man.
They were so good together.
“Dad.”
“What?”
“Dad!”
“What?!”
“DAD!”
“WHAT?!”
I always laugh my ass off when they are done fighting the nazis on the bikes, Indy looks over at his dad with this huge grin. And Connery just gives him back that dead stare that reads, “Ok, now you will stop acting like an ass and remember that you have a PhD in archeology.” The deflated reaction on Ford’s face is priceless.
