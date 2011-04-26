Insistent Dogs And Links

99 Hilarious, Ironic And All-Around Strange Church Signs [Uproxx]
Feel free to watch internet porn at the library [Uproxx]
Facebook announces new features for users to whine about [UproxxNews]
Americans don’t care about the royal wedding as much as I care about those two corgis [WarmingGlow]
Doing it Right, Doing it Wrong: The Week in Posters [Filmdrunk]
NBA Round-up: The Knicks Are Done [
The top 10 movies people lie about having seen [Filmdrunk]
The NFL Takes Its First Step Towards A Return [TSS]
South Park doing The Human Centipede [Filmdrunk]
Best Newspaper Correction Ever [Buzzfeed]
Wait, Seriously, Who Directed That? [UGO]
Every Secret Ingredient in Iron Chef America [CollegeHumor]
This cat hates exercising as much as I do [TheSmokingJacket]
The Best Cartoon Mascots in Breakfast Cereal History [EgoTV]
9 best-selling video games that aren’t all that good [Guyism]
Our Heroes: The 5 Highest Blood Alcohol Levels Ever Recorded [CoedMag]
VIDEO BELOW: If you can’t afford a motorized wheelchair, just check your garage. [via SayOMG]
Join The Discussion: Log In With