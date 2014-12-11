Daredevil Posts Terrifying Instagram Photo From Cliff Shortly Before Plunging To His Death

This photo looks terrifying on its own, but the story behind it only makes the image more harrowing. It was the penultimate photo Gareth Jones, a well-known base jumper, would ever post to Instagram. He would later fall to his death from the very same cliff.
Jones, a Cambridge graduate enjoying his latest daredevil expedition (his Instagram account is full of stunts including BASE jumping, speed flying, cliff-diving, rock climbing, and paragliding across Australia, Asia, and Europe), was dangling his legs over a nearly 300-foot drop off North Head Cliff in Manly, Sydney when he snapped the photo last Thursday.
Three days later, he returned to same cliff to take in the Sunday morning sunrise:
On Sunday morning, Jones got up early to watch the sun rise with his friends on the cliff. Onlookers spotted him climbing over the safety fence to get to the edge of the cliff minutes before he fell.
Jones’s Instagram account lives on as a tribute to his adventuresome life, with this quote from his profile speaking louder than any individual photo: “Risk- if you have but one opportunity….. make it count.”
What an idiot! Ha ha. “A-a-ah! I’m hanging off the edge of a cliff, honey! Take a good picture! ooh no I’m dead!” What a freak!
More for you and me
Deserved worse for those shoes.
At least those tacky faded shorts now match the color of those shoes
Live by the stupid die by the stupid I guess. I feel bad for his family but he really shouldn’t have been so reckless.
I wonder if as he fell, he realized what he had done to his family/friends, by being “Xtreme”.
Melissa: Why do you call Billy “The Extreme?”
Dusty: Because Billy *is* “The Extreme.”
Jason ‘Preacher’ Rowe: Bill is the most outta control son of a bitch in the game!
Bill: *Looking at Jo* No, I think I came in second.
Dusty: So we get this one near Daleton right?
Rabbit: Oh, God.
Jo: You guys have got to get some new stories. I’m gonna go wash up.
Dusty: And we are way too close. And Jo’s got the vid on it right, she’s filming it. And all of the sudden outta nowhere, this shitty lookin’ green Valiant comes pulling up right in the way.
Beltzer: *points to Bill* And this loser stumbles out of the car, he’s got like a bottle of Jack Daniel’s in his hand…
Dusty: He’s naked!
Rabbit: He is *butt* naked!
Beltzer: Naked!
Bill: NOT naked! I was NOT naked!
Beltzer: *whispering & laughing in Melissa’s ear* He was without apparel.
Bill: Half naked.
Dusty: Naked. Ok, so Jo’s yelling at him to get out of the way, right? *all laugh* And he just strolls up to the twister, says ‘have a drink’, and he chucks the bottle into the twister, and it NEVER hits the ground.
Jason ‘Preacher’ Rowe: The twister caught it, and sucked it right up!
Bill: *directing towards Melissa* Honey, this is a tissue of lies. See, there was another Bill, an evil Bill, and I killed him.
Story would have been better if he took it then fell as your headline suggests…But then again that is none of my business. *sips tea by the window*
What should I wear to some slippery 300 foot high cliffs…
I know, Vans!
If this was his penultimate photo, what was his final photo? Because using the word “penultimate” to sound smart without realizing it means “second last” just makes you sound dumb.
If you’ll actually check the guy’s Instagram feed, IT WAS his second last post.
The final photo is not relevant to this article.
Also, U mad.
Using words that you don’t know the meaning of makes you sound dumb. So does trying to be pretentious and failing to shame an author on the internet.
pre·ten·tious
attempting to impress by affecting greater importance, talent, culture, etc., than is actually possessed.
Satan, U just wtfpwned urself, bro.
@SatanHimself I still hail you, but goddamn this is delicious.
Look at the hate I’m getting! Awesome! And it’s not even noon yet.
Baltimore Dan….the first time you heard penultimate was Game of Thrones?
And SatanHimself, pretending that you intended to make the mistake you did and that you were just trolling for hate is almost as laughable as the mistake itself. It’s okay man, you didn’t realize there was a photo after this one. Your criticism would’ve been right on had you not been, you know, completely wrong. We all make mistakes. Partial credit.
FAKE. I doubt Daredevil has an Instagram. That’s why I love blind people… they are not self obsessed vain assholes who take selfies for the internet.
I wish everybody was blind.
I hear Daredevil is more of a Soundcloud kinda guy…he’s still trying to figure out how to work Facebook because Foggy always keeps his braille keyboard gunked up w/ some strange sticky & crusty substance.
@jb227 with Daredevil’s sense of smell, I bet he could easily decipher that it was human ejaculate.
Then with his hightened sense of taste, he could lick Foggy’s fingers and solve that crime!
I wish I could give you a hundred thumbs up….Daredevil: Ejaculate Detective…Batman’s got nothing on Red Batman
Was probably just trying to take a group photo of everybody when he fell…..
“Get closer, closer, this is going to look great on the christmas card. Hey why is everyone spinning?”
His Instagram username has been posthumously updated to @WileE.CoyotesDeath.
Did he make a little puff of smoke when he landed, too?
Mr. Risk It All, wasn’t afraid to fly
He packed his suitcase and kissed his Vans goodbye
He waited his whole damn life to take that flight
And as he crashed down he thought
“Well isn’t this nice…”
And isn’t it ironic… don’t you think
So is that IG name free game now or what? If so I call dibs
At least he wasnt choked and shot by police.
But can we still protest?
I bet George made him the wrong sandwich.
Sooo…how many likes did he get?
G-g-g-ghoulish! Feel sorry for the guy’s family.
#yolo
Red Foreman approves.