‘Instagram’s Biggest Playboy’ Broke A Porn Star’s Foot After Throwing Her Off A Roof

Dan Bilzerian is a parody of a human. The self-proclaimed “Instagram’s Biggest Playboy” is an “Actor/Astronaut/Asshole” whose web presence is littered with photos of guns, cars, and boobs — it might be an enviable lifestyle, if Bilzerian possessed even a shred of self-awareness. His latest stunt: throwing 19-year-old porn star Janice Griffith off a roof, because take THAT, Jordan Belfort.

This week [Bilzerian] was doing a photo shoot for Hustler magazine with 19-year-old Janice Griffith when his playfulness turned a little too rough. “He got the brilliant idea to cup Griffith’s vagina… and throw her headfirst into the pool. From the roof,” TMZ noted. (Via)

It didn’t end well.

The lesson here: Bilzerian missed the point of Almost Famous.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Inquisitr