The Chef Who Had Sex With A Hot Pocket Is The Hero The Internet Deserves

#Sex
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.28.14 4 Comments
hot pocket

Hot Pockets

It says it right there in the marketing: Hot Pockets are “irresistibly hot.” Who among us can resist NOT having sex with one of them? Certainly not Thot Pocket, a.k.a. @VERSACEPOPTARTS, who became an Internet celebrity on the level of the bloody tampon sucker and the butt chugger(s) this week after he had sex with a Pop Tart box, and put the footage on Vine, then a Hot Pocket.

thot pocket box

Brown Sugar Cinnamon is the Mila Kunis of the Pop Tart world, so good taste, bro. Anyway, Thot Pocket’s Twitter account has since been suspended, but First We Feast caught up with this modern-day Jason Biggs.

Take me through the actual experience of Hot Pocket penetration.

Ah shit, dude. I tried doing it without a condom and it was just, like, way too hot. I put it in the fridge for a little bit and I was like, “Dude, I’m gonna have to use a condom if I’m gonna actually stick my dick in the whole Hot Pocket.” So I kinda like did the Vine—I wasn’t planning on starting to all this shit. I asked some kid if I should post, like, a shock picture, and he was like, “Yeah dude, do it, those are the best.” So I did the Hennessy thing, and then it just went to my head a little bit and I just did everything.

In case you were wondering, it was ham and cheese flavored. I was on board until now.

What do you do for work?

I’m a chef.

At what type of restaurant?

It’s a seafood place. I’m the grill guy. They do everything — it’s just sort of, like, a general restaurant — a lot of fried food though.

Have you ever violated any of the food at the restaurant?

[Laughs] No.

Never go to another seafood place, just to be safe. Read the rest of the interview here.

Via First We Feast

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sex
TAGShot pocketsMEAT MEETS MANSex

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP