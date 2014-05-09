Introducing The Autoblow 2: The Machine That Will **** Your ****

Everyone, I’d like to tell you about the Autoblow 2; the second generation of a thing that absolutely no one knew existed. I remember when the Autoblow 2 entered my life. It was a few hours ago, when I was looking for something to write about. Never has there been such a magical time. For those of you who can’t interpret asterisks or figure out what kind of function a machine called the Autoblow 2 might have, I will elaborate. It’s a… thing that a man can put on his… thing, and then it does stuff until the… thing happens. It’s pretty obvious that my parents never gave me The Talk, isn’t it? They gave me a book instead.
At it’s core, the Autoblow 2 is a product for guys who think that Fleshlights are great, but they’re too much work. You know, I don’t want to ruin it for you. I think that you owe it to yourself to watch this video and learn all about it on your own. Oh hey, the video is kinda sorta pretty much NSFW, for language and a trio of rubber dongs. It’s exactly as classy as it sounds. I’ll meet you on the other side when you’re done.
Some quick observations:
- I feel like they should have called it The Jerk, so that it could accurately describe the product and the spokesman.
- “It won’t electrocute your d*ck” is a great slogan; I’m surprised that no other products have used it. “Greek yogurt: It won’t electrocute your d*ck.”
- I don’t know if it would possible to avoid thinking of that guy while using the Autoblow 2, which would probably make it difficult to enjoy.
- “If you end up stroking it for 1000 hours, find a new hobby.” Don’t get judgmental, man. You’re the one who invented an electric BJ machine.
I would have loved to use this opportunity to explore the societal expectations and gender roles when it comes to the purchase and usage of sex toys, but it looks like I used up all of my space making d*ck jokes. Ain’t that the story of my life.
Via Topless Robot
is…is this a parody? cuz im not sure if i need an adult, or my credit card
Boy, Tony Hale’s career has taken a weird turn.
Now what am I going with all I these “roses”?
RIP Humanity.
What was the book?
I wish I could remember the name. All I recall is that it had a very classy portrait of a woman breastfeeding a baby on the cover.
Yeah… my folks gave me one by James Dobson. That’s really the last guy you want giving you the talk.
Oh, I never actually read the book. I had already learned about most of it in sex ed class in 4th grade.
That dude should go blow himself.
How does that guy have three hands?
That’s not a hand.
This guy looks VERY smug for a man holding an automatic dicksucker. However, I would have spent ALL of my umpiring money on this when I was in Junior High.
Make a hyper-realistic plastic head in the image of Alison Brie and stick this thing inside, then we’ll talk.
Oh, look who’s too good to use the vacuum like the rest of us?
He had me at “a thousand hours”
I’m not as lonely as I thought. Good to know.
It’s Dr Andre No Dick
Mmmm. Get the camera close to your face. Now tell me I’m dirty for too much stroking. Now wear that neutral shirt harder. Angry talk more. Aggressive tones. Unnnnh, broad arm movements.
Who needs an Autoblow 2 when this man has already made the world’s sexiest video?
That lazy bitch just works the shaft! The knob is the magic mushroom tip you daft rookie!
So, how much does it cost?
Uhh…I’m asking for a friend…
It costs your dignity and your reputation, mostly.
Hottest Christmas toy you DON’T want your parents to get you! If your partner gets it for you, they’re a keeper!
It’s extremely loud and doesn’t feel like anything. They also do not accept returns, so you are out of luck getting your money back! RIP OFF!! Wasted $120 + postage.