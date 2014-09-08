Is Durex Planning To Release A Pumpkin Spice Condom?

Getty Image

If you spent enough time on Twitter this weekend, you probably saw this photo on your feed:

And all the basic white girls were like, “Does it come with UGG Boots?” Anyway, the photo is an obvious fake, but Durex is sitting on a potential (ironic) goldmine if they could make your penis smell like Starbucks in October. So far, they’re playing it cool, neither confirming nor denying the existence of a pumpkin-flavored love glove.

Several emails to Durex’s parent company, Reckitt Benckiser, and Virgo Health, the PR company that handles communications for Durex, didn’t yield a conclusive answer. A spokeswoman for Virgo Health said she couldn’t say whether the company was or was not actually developing such a thing. (Via)

There’s a pumpkin creampie joke to be made here, but I refuse to be the one who says it.

Via QZ