Is Kanye West Still Dating Julia Fox?

Following Kanye West launching yet another rant at his ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on Super Bowl Sunday, questions started swirling around whether West is still dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. The answer is… complicated. In early February, reports claimed the two were in an open relationship because they’re “evolved beings” and also super busy. Of course, it probably wasn’t a coincidence that those reports arrived on the heels of Kanye being spotted on a date with model Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

However, Kanye and Fox’s relationship became even less concrete following his now-deleted Super Bowl Sunday meltdown. Following Kanye’s rant making headlines, a source for Fox told PEOPLE that the couple is taking some time apart:

“Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard,” the source said. “They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It’s fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.”

Further complicating the matter is the fact that Kanye has been very vocal about his intentions of getting back with Kim Kardashian. He’s openly posted on social media, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” and during his latest rant, he declared that Pete Davidson will never meet his children. In short, Kanye is still intent on patching things up with Kim, which doesn’t lend itself to a relationship with Julia Fox, if there ever really was one to begin with.

