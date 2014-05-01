It’s Emilia Clarke’s Birthday So Here Are A Bunch Of The Weird Faces Dany Makes On ‘Game Of Thrones’

A Game of Thrones fan noticed that if you freeze frame Dany’s face during one of her grand emancipation speeches you get a bunch of weird faces that you can juxtapose next to each other for all the internet to enjoy. And just in time for Emilia Clarke’s 27th birthday! Full size here.
I’m particularly a fan of Success Kid face in the upper right. Pump that fist Khaleesi! It’s your birthday.
If you feel like you know Emilia well enough that nothing will ever ruin the mother of dragons for you, feel free to take a look at this expressions GIF another Redditor added to the discussion. Warning: CANNOT be unseen.
Aaaand I’ll just let the comments take it from here.
Whoa, man.
Weed is legal in [insert next city invaded].
It ain’t easy being Khaleesi!
Ohh shes a Taurus like myself
Nothing can diminish my love & loyalty for the mother of dragons…except that last gif, but only by a little.
I’m begging for it: do the Philip Rivers mouth-eyes with that gif!
HUH? WHAT? HUH? DRAGONS?
YOU BETTER FREE SOMEBODY!
Which one is her O face?
Top 3rd from the left.
Top right.
top row 3rd from left.
All of them, but not necessarily in the order above.
You know, there are five in each row. You could say “middle” instead of third from the left.
The Amazing Dougie; you walked all the way over here to say that?
/does same thing
Yeah after I posted it twice : / I realized it was odd number on top and could have easily just mentioned it as top middle. But just for arguments sake doesn’t top row 3rd from sound more interesting than top middle?
* 3rd from left * (3 X now) – I feel I’ve reached my quota now I will no longer mention it again, promise.
She’s better looking as a brunette.
Hear hear. Like the poet laureate Sir James Brown often said, “UHNNN!”
You, but the readers tell me a brunette would ruin the story and betray the books.
*Yeah.
Emilia Clarke: Graduate of the Keira Knightley School of Underbite Acting.
This.
It is so goddamn distracting. Takes you out of the story completely.
She appears to over enunciate but she is no where near as bad Keira Knightley’s flaccid inducing mouth.
2/10 would not bang, even if either met me in my mother’s basement.
Following along in the books as the TV series goes, I think they make her way too much of a hard ass in the TV series.
She is ALWAYS the least awesome of her entire group. All she has done is sit in a fire and bake some dragon eggs.
Khal Drogo > Khaleesi
Ser Barristan Selmy > Khaleesi
Daario Naharis > Khaleesi
Strong Belwas > Khaleesi
Dragons > Khaleesi
So you’re saying you would rather fuck all those things than Emilia Clarke? Did you forget what the point of pretty girls on television was?
Not really the point but there are hotter chicks on the show than her.
The one is crooked mouth that gave the little kid a boner this past week?
Oh, look at that, a bunch of men reducing strong female characters to contestants in a “Who’s the Hottest” contest. Go figure!
Yeah men actually acting like men, shocking. Don’t worry I’m wearing my skinniest pair of jeans while doing it.
you can do that to literally any person’s face when they’re talking.
Maybe next we’ll get a post about how funny Claire Danes look when she cries on Homeland
Nope. If you pay attention, Emilia Clarke has a really bad habit of over-pronouncing her lines in this spectacularly annoying fashion whenever she’s trying to do her “powerful speeches”.
She always opens her mouth as wide as possible and makes sure you can read every word from her lips even if you didn’t have the sound on and it’s just really annoying and unconvincing. She’s been doing that since Season 1 and her “I am the dwagun bahn!”, the infamous “whee aah my dwaguns” and it still isn’t any better.
You literally cannot. Try doing this with Sean Bean, Lena Headey, Dinklage, Dormer, it won’t fucking work. No one on this show acts as hard as Emilia Clarke and that is not a compliment.
She’s the new grumpy cat.
Grumpy Khaleesi
it’s the reason I defended this scene vs everybody that was going like “oh, man, how boring is her storyline…”
that, and how badass it sounded like when she said “fire!” in that language.