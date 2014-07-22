It’s Nice To Be Rich: Selena Gomez Celebrated Her Birthday On A Billionaire’s Yacht With Cara Delevingne

Y’know, I’m thinking of giving this whole “being rich” thing a shot. Having lots of dough always seemed like such a blasted bore, but now that I know money = celebrating your birthday on a billionaire’s yacht with a bunny-loving model, well, now I’m rethinking everything. You’re an inspiration, Selena Gomez.
[Gomez] was joined by her gal pal, model Cara Delevingne. They reportedly spent the day on the new boat Ecstasea, which is owned by billionaire Alshair Fiyaz. Selena and Cara also posted photos on Instagram of themselves taking a helicopter ride and just having a blast together. (Via)
The only “blast” I know is the blast I put in the wall of the Old Navy when I needed a new pair of cargo shorts. I couldn’t afford to buy them, so I had to resort to stealing. Two people died that day…Anyway, here are some pictures of pretty people in bikinis doing pretty things. In bikinis.
How many Cara Delevingnes are there? Because she seems to be partying with every young rich person in the world at once.
So Michelle Rodriguez is rebounding with Zac Efron and Cara Delevingne is rebounding with Selena Gomez. Not a shred of talent to be found, but these fuckers are milking every moment of it.
I asked Alshair Fiyaz for an invite to his yacht, but because I wasn’t rich or famous or hot, the jerk turned me down!
Not to be that guy, but Cara doesn’t seem to be model attractive. Guess maybe she’s in that Kate Moss category I just don’t get.
Decent enough 3 way for that guy. Respect.
Saying it is a billionaires yacht is kind of silly. Who else owns a giant yacht that Selena Gomez is going to want to charter and use? Obviously someone with millions to blow on said yacht.