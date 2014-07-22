It’s Nice To Be Rich: Selena Gomez Celebrated Her Birthday On A Billionaire’s Yacht With Cara Delevingne

#Cara Delevingne
07.22.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Y’know, I’m thinking of giving this whole “being rich” thing a shot. Having lots of dough always seemed like such a blasted bore, but now that I know money = celebrating your birthday on a billionaire’s yacht with a bunny-loving model, well, now I’m rethinking everything. You’re an inspiration, Selena Gomez.

[Gomez] was joined by her gal pal, model Cara Delevingne. They reportedly spent the day on the new boat Ecstasea, which is owned by billionaire Alshair Fiyaz. Selena and Cara also posted photos on Instagram of themselves taking a helicopter ride and just having a blast together. (Via)

The only “blast” I know is the blast I put in the wall of the Old Navy when I needed a new pair of cargo shorts. I couldn’t afford to buy them, so I had to resort to stealing. Two people died that day…Anyway, here are some pictures of pretty people in bikinis doing pretty things. In bikinis.

Via Just Jared

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cara Delevingne
TAGSbirthdaysCARA DELEVINGNErich peopleSELENA GOMEZ

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP