British Network Rips Off The Hulk For New Series, Hopes No One Notices

The Hulk is really big right now. Well, he’s always really big, but he’s also incredibly popular, and television networks would like to exploit this. Unfortunately, the Hulk is owned by Marvel, which frowns on people stealing their intellectual property. What to do? Rip it off, claim it’s a public domain character, and hope no one notices.
Specifically, ITV is making a ten-part Jekyll & Hyde series, set in the ’30s. See if any of the plot summary Coming Soon dug up sounds familiar:
Jekyll is a young, sensitive and naïve man of intellect and morality, a well meaning if slightly repressed character who slips between his two personas unwillingly. Hyde is… a superhero with super powers, great strength, speed and invulnerability. His self-destructive nature gets him into trouble, and yet he is an incredibly powerful force. Throughout the series we will witness Jekyll wrestling with the dark, brooding personality of Hyde…
Hmmmm… Rings a bell! There’s also the fact that they refer to Hyde as a superhero, and Jekyll turns into Hyde whenever he experiences anger or stress. Really, they’re one set of purple pants away from a lawsuit.
On the one hand, there is something of a chicken-and-egg debate here, as Stan Lee has freely admitted Jekyll & Hyde was one of the main influences on the Hulk. On the other, come on: He’s the freakin’ Hulk. The original Mr. Hyde was a complete monster who trampled children and beat old people to death, not a bold pulp hero. We want to hang out with this Hyde! Nobody should want to hang out with Hyde!
Jekyll & Hyde will be arriving sometime in 2016. We hope they hire Lou Ferrigno as Hyde.
BBC also made a Dr Jekyll/Mr Hyde-series already [www.youtube.com]
Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffatt wrote that version, it’s alright.
To be fair Stan Lee did say that Jekyll and Hyde was a partial inspiration for the Hulk so I’m not sure if you can call it a total rip off.
The Hulk is a thinly disguised Jekyll & Hyde archetype. Unless you were born yesterday.
Yeah, as I noted, Lee’s been very upfront that the Hulk is Frankenstein mixed with Jekyll and Hyde. But there are some huge, huge differences between the two.
If you’ve ever seen the Hugh Jackman vehicle “Van Helsing,” you’ve seen that “Hyde as the Hulk” really isn’t that original or far a leap to begin with.
What’s that? No one else saw “Van Helsing?” Whelp.
People did see it they just don’t like to talk about it.
I was 13 when i watched Van Hesling, and all I thought throughout the entire film was ‘holy shit Kate Beckinsale is so hot’ I can remember little else that went on.
I’ve seen it but would never refer to it as a “vehicle”.
Maybe a vehicle for Kate Beckinsale. And I know exactly how I want her to ride it…
Wait, I thought the Hulk in that movie was a werewolf? Mostly what I remember was Jackman’s sidekick having an inexplicable ability to get laid by insisting he was a monk and the fact that Stephen Sommers visually quoted “The Matrix.”
lou ferrigno! he is a bodybuilder.
An up and coming star?
He wasn’t very herioc, to be honest.
@Rockdrigo I think Surly Thor means in the movie, but I still think that was more anti-heroic than anything else.
Ugh, you made me remember that stupid moment where Jekyll and Hyde look at each other in the mirror and smile at each other. I HATE THAT MOVIE SO MUCH.
Directly from the Hulk Wiki:
(Stan) Lee said that the Hulk’s creation was inspired by a combination of Frankenstein and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
So no, they aren’t ripping off the Hulk. It’s just going full circle.