British Network Rips Off The Hulk For New Series, Hopes No One Notices

#Marvel
Senior Contributor
11.25.14 17 Comments

The Hulk is really big right now. Well, he’s always really big, but he’s also incredibly popular, and television networks would like to exploit this. Unfortunately, the Hulk is owned by Marvel, which frowns on people stealing their intellectual property. What to do? Rip it off, claim it’s a public domain character, and hope no one notices.

Specifically, ITV is making a ten-part Jekyll & Hyde series, set in the ’30s. See if any of the plot summary Coming Soon dug up sounds familiar:

Jekyll is a young, sensitive and naïve man of intellect and morality, a well meaning if slightly repressed character who slips between his two personas unwillingly. Hyde is… a superhero with super powers, great strength, speed and invulnerability. His self-destructive nature gets him into trouble, and yet he is an incredibly powerful force. Throughout the series we will witness Jekyll wrestling with the dark, brooding personality of Hyde…

Hmmmm… Rings a bell! There’s also the fact that they refer to Hyde as a superhero, and Jekyll turns into Hyde whenever he experiences anger or stress. Really, they’re one set of purple pants away from a lawsuit.

On the one hand, there is something of a chicken-and-egg debate here, as Stan Lee has freely admitted Jekyll & Hyde was one of the main influences on the Hulk. On the other, come on: He’s the freakin’ Hulk. The original Mr. Hyde was a complete monster who trampled children and beat old people to death, not a bold pulp hero. We want to hang out with this Hyde! Nobody should want to hang out with Hyde!

Jekyll & Hyde will be arriving sometime in 2016. We hope they hire Lou Ferrigno as Hyde.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marvel
TAGSBRITISH TVDR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDEHulkJEKYLL AND HYDEMarvelRIPOFFSRobert Louis StevensonTVUK

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP