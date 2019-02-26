Fox News has released a short clip of an interview with Ivanka Trump that will air on Sunday night, in which host Steve Hilton asked the president’s daughter to comment on the progressive Green New Deal resolution spearheaded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA). Although details still need to be hammered out, the nonbinding proposal is working towards the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions within the next 10 years while simultaneously creating millions of “good, high-wage jobs.”

Hilton specifically asked Ms. Trump what she would say to the people who see the guarantee of a job from progressive Democrats, and think, “Yeah, that’s what I want, it’s that simple.” Her response was mind-boggling in its lack of self-awareness.