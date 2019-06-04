Getty Image

The Trumps’ English trip began with the president calling the mayor of London a “stone cold loser” from Air Force One, so it’s clearly off to a great start. Our own royal family has only been in England for a handful of hours, but in that time they’ve already provided copious red meat for social media addicts. Arguably the best bit so far? A creepy photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner — the latter already a recent viral punching bag thanks to an epically squirmy interview — that was instantly turned into a meme.

Flowers in the Attic. pic.twitter.com/2vLFarWWdI — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 3, 2019

The noted power couple, including the president’s daughter and her husband who works for her dad, were caught watching Trump’s lavish official welcome from Buckingham Palace, unsmiling, their expressions blank, their postures stiff, their skin downright porcelain.