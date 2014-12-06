J.K. Rowling Is Giving ‘Harry Potter’ Fans A Surprise Christmas Gift In The Form Of New Stories

J.K. Rowling is celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with 12 new short stories from the world of Harry Potter:

Starting December 12, new installments will be posted at 8 a.m. ET. and will involve “wonderful writing by J.K. Rowling in Moments from Half-Blood Prince, shiny gold Galleons and even a new potion or two.” Rowling says at least one of the stories will focus on Potter’s rival, Draco Malfoy.

This is not the first time that Rowling has released new stories since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final book in the Harry Potter series. Most recently, Rowling released a story about Dolores Umbridge for Halloween this year. With 12 new stories in one month’s time, however, this is possibly the most substantial addition to the Harry Potter canon since the book series ended in 2007.

As a fan and someone who loves a good villain, I am always interested in more backstory on characters like Draco Malfoy and Dolores Umbridge. People never think of themselves as villains, so I want to understand how Malfoy sees himself and why he acts the way that he does. Plus, more stories from the mind of J.K. Rowling is always a win for readers everywhere.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)