J.K. Rowling Wrote A Touching Letter To The Sole Survivor Of A Mass Shooting

#Harry Potter
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.06.14 4 Comments
Harry Potter author J.K Rowling attends

Getty Image

On July 9th in Spring, Texas, 15-yeard-old Cassidy Stay lost her parents and four siblings when a madman broke into their house and killed her family, “execution style.” She somehow survived a gunshot wound to the head and hand, and four days after the traumatic event, Stay spoke at a memorial service. During her speech, she quoted a passage from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

The girl’s plight sparked efforts by family and friends to help pay her medical care and future expenses, raising more than $300,000 in just a few weeks. It also inspired some supporters to create a Facebook page urging J.K. Rowling to meet Cassidy in person.

“We want JK Rowling to Meet Cassidy Stay,” soon attracted more than 4,700 likes. (Via)

Rowling wasn’t able to meet her, but she did write a “personalized letter from Dumbledore.”

I’m guessing helping grieving children is more rewarding to Rowling than writing Lindsay Lohan’s sex book.

Via Houston Chronicle

Around The Web

TOPICS#Harry Potter
TAGSDUMBLEDOREHARRY POTTERj.k. rowling

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP