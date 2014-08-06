J.K. Rowling Wrote A Touching Letter To The Sole Survivor Of A Mass Shooting

On July 9th in Spring, Texas, 15-yeard-old Cassidy Stay lost her parents and four siblings when a madman broke into their house and killed her family, “execution style.” She somehow survived a gunshot wound to the head and hand, and four days after the traumatic event, Stay spoke at a memorial service. During her speech, she quoted a passage from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”
The girl’s plight sparked efforts by family and friends to help pay her medical care and future expenses, raising more than $300,000 in just a few weeks. It also inspired some supporters to create a Facebook page urging J.K. Rowling to meet Cassidy in person.
“We want JK Rowling to Meet Cassidy Stay,” soon attracted more than 4,700 likes. (Via)
Rowling wasn’t able to meet her, but she did write a “personalized letter from Dumbledore.”
