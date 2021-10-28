Gwyneth Paltrow stopped by Red Table Talk to promote her new Netflix series, Sex, Love & goop, on Wednesday. Or at least that was the initial plan because things took a turn when Jada Pinkett Smith once again started airing her issues with husband Will Smith. Although, to Jada’s credit, she did keep the discussion on topic because her grievances were about sex, and how it’s not going so well after being married for so long. Via E! Online:

“It’s hard,” Jada said. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

As for Paltrow, she didn’t add much to the conversation except to say, “Isn’t it weird, though? It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.”

However, Paltrow should’ve been prepared for the Red Table Talk experience to veer into awkward amounts of tea spilling about Will and Jada’s marriage. Soon after the episode hit, people started losing their minds on social media over the fact that, once again, Jada was airing Will’s dirty laundry. She quickly became a trending topic thanks to an avalanche of hilarious reactions, which you can see below.

Will just be chillin out, maxin, relaxin all cool and then here comes Jada https://t.co/htrTkJq2te — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 27, 2021

Cashier: that’ll be $5 ma’am Jada Pinkett Smith: I DESPISE my husband Will with the burning passion of a thousand burning suns, he has a small penis, he’s annoying, we cheat on eachother, he isn’t Tupac, he’s bad at sex and I didn’t like Hitch https://t.co/kNvqUgtDNf — some guy (@Smartguyy) October 27, 2021

jada when will ask for a smidgen of coochie pic.twitter.com/IWKrBtkAHE — Deontae (@OGPO0H) October 27, 2021

No one : Jada : " I wonder how I can embarrass this man this month " pic.twitter.com/3UkOtlpjXD — 𝐉𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐦𝐚.🅴🇯🇲 (@JuniorCartxer) October 27, 2021

everything Jada has done in her marriage has been against her Will https://t.co/OCh9Dp0Hxv — ashley ray, kate winslet’s vape coach (@theeashleyray) October 28, 2021

jada pinkett-smith every other month pic.twitter.com/tKb9nquXHR — Upside Down Pineapple Cake Papi (@poochivicious) October 27, 2021

Nobody: Nobody at all Not a soul: Jada Pinkett, unprovoked: pic.twitter.com/3Wkdno8NXH — 🧼ً (@Goose_Haley) October 27, 2021

Will Smith: Please jada don't tell anyone our business Jada Pinkett: pic.twitter.com/5kQy2wdFj9 — KREED (@Real_Kreed) October 28, 2021

Will Smith whenever Jada Pinkett Smith starts talking about their marriage pic.twitter.com/G2BdfrGTSH — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) October 27, 2021

Will & Jada just need to go their separate ways. They’ve been married for 25 years. Their kids are grown. They had a good run. Now Will can go be with Margot and Jada can go be with 2Pac’s ghost and everybody can be happy. — Reid (@RVAReid) October 27, 2021

(Via E! Online)