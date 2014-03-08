A Short Case For Jaden Smith To Be Dubbed ‘The Greatest Mind Of Our Age’ Based On His Tweets

There are a few things at work here that make me want to dub Jaden Smith as the “greatest mind of our age.” The first thing is that at only fifteen he’s dropping tweets and philosophy like he’s been in this world for a dozen lifetimes. For example:
I would call this a mic drop, but that would indicate that he’s done. Plus, upon closer inspection, you’ll see that Jaden wrote the tweet past the allotted character limit and then took a picture of it to post it as an image tweet. Pure genius is at work here.
He’s saying that his talent has no limits. No boundaries. He pulled a Superman fist out of nowhere and broke the glass ceiling into pieces. If James Franco doesn’t write a finely tuned essay about this kid in the coming months, I’ll be shocked. Shia LaBeouf should look at this, attempt not to steal it and then applaud a true master of his craft. Here are a few more examples:
My mind is blown. I’m going to go watch After Earth again and return to writing my comprehensive scene study for my thesis project. The world is going to need such a record.
Jaden Smith is an exemplary philosopher, in the way that Hitler was an exemplary humanitarian. According To My Conditioned Mind And Social Ideologies.
He could paint an entire apart in ONE afternoon! TWO COATS!
I have something less than zero respect for people who don’t understand how letter capitalization works.
I feel like a crazy person when I read these tweets because of how irrationally angry I get about the capitalization.
It’s Jaden’s Bubble. We’re Just Living In It (well…actually, really very outside of it).
Does he manually capitalize every word? He has to, right? It just seems like a lot of extra work.
I like the one where he implies he’s one of the chosen few who knows who he is and why he’s on Earph. And that he’s persecuted for it. But what do I know, I’m just a regular-type dude with a fundamental grasp of things like grammar and syntax.
I recomend watching yourmoviesucks.org’s review of After Earth.
Should We Mention The Caps, Or The Fact That He Spelled “Does” as “Dose”? Or Is That Redundant? Redundant? Redundant?
Or That He Wrote Your Instead Of You’re And Capitalized The S In Relationship.
Kurt Metzger writes all of Jaden’s tweets.
I was semi-onboard with you until the incorrect *you’re*. I can’t get past that. The second would have been the correct usage of capitalization, but that’s irrelevant after the you’re/your hiccup.
Sorry. First one was good, though. Also, I have never thought to do that with the image over character tweets. That I’ll give him points for. I’ve posted a image of a ‘note’ before but never the tweet from my phone.
Jaden went to Scientology-based schools, which explains why this tripe all sounds like L.R. Hubbard for Tweens. Just more “After Earth” after birth. (Hail Xenu!)
School Is The Tool To Brainwash The Youth.
Education Is Rebellion.
If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society.
If Newborn Babies Could Speak They Would Be The Most Intelligent Beings On Planet Earth.
How did you not post this bit of Platonic wisdom?
I’m on a significant lack of sleep, but I hope this is a sarcastic post
Fuck education! Right, Jaden? And keep spelling “does” as “dose” and using the incorrect form of “you’re”!
That first one’s okay, although I think it’s implicitly understood by most people that that’s how statements work. And truths are yeses, so BLOW ME!
by his grammar and spelling he’s semi literate and the message is pure mumbo jumbo scientology. of course he can probably have as many friends as he wants by sharing his allowance.