CNN’s Jake Tapper didn’t hold back his thoughts while addressing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unhinged screaming match with Liz Cheney on the House floor. Despite both being Republican congresswomen, Greene and Cheney represent an ideological divide inside a party that continues to grapple with its allegiance to Trump. During a Thursday night hearing on holding Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for his refusal to testify before Congress, Greene randomly approached Cheney, who serves on the Jan. 6 select committee, and she began yelling bizarre questions about when the House would start investigating the Black Lives Matters protests.

It was an awkward scene, to say the least, and Tapper unloaded on Greene. “I’m not a licensed psychologist, I don’t know her, but her behavior suggests somebody that has real issues, that is not tethered to reality or basic standards of decent behavior,” he said during Friday’s edition of New Day.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting Rep. Liz Cheney is more than "just a squabble" and represents the choice in front of Republicans, @jaketapper says. "A lot of them think there is some sort of third option. There isn't. … Which one are you going to follow?" pic.twitter.com/t7vubdBTQN — New Day (@NewDay) October 22, 2021

The CNN anchor also made a wider point about what Greene’s actions say about the current state of the Republican Party. Via Mediaite:

“Kevin McCarthy has chosen the Marjorie Taylor Greene direction, that is the MAGA direction, that is the Donald Trump direction, that is the election lie direction, that is the, ‘We are not going to care if people are engaged in racist anti-Semitic conspiracy theory politics.’ That’s fine. And Liz Cheney provides the alternative view,” he said. “I look at what happened on the floor of the House as much more significant than just a squabble.”

According to Tapper, Republicans have either two choices for the future of the party: Greene or Cheney, and there is no third option. “Which one are you going to follow?” he asked to close out the segment.

(Via New Day on Twitter, Mediaite)