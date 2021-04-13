After spending the ’90s playing the best friend/neighbor to a cop, Jaleel White is trading in his suspenders to get into the weed game. The Family Matters actor is launching “ItsPurpl,” a new cannabis line he developed in a collaboration with 710 Labs. In a new interview with Forbes, White opens up about how patiently he’s waited to properly get involved with the “Purple Urkel” strain after years of friends and family sending him pictures of bootleg products with his famous sitcom character on it.

“The thing that always stood out to me was there no clear brand leader for fire purple weed,” White said. “It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me?”

During the pandemic, White found himself with extra time on his hands and a need to stay productive, and that’s what got him into talks with 710 Labs, which helped him develop the “ItsPurpl” line from seed to pod. And the final product has him feeling like a beloved candy maker.

“To smoke the end result from such a quality pod has been surreal,” White told Forbes. “I feel a little bit like Willy Wonka, the flavor came out so similar to grape candy.”

