Getty Image

The gauntlet for the 2020 presidential election is already overcrowded with 18 Democratic candidates, at latest count, and a couple handful of others still toying with the idea from former Vice President Joe Biden to the Starbucks guy. It’s completely already exhausting, and we’re not even halfway through 2019 yet, and many believe that the lack of cohesion will almost certainly hand President Donald Trump another win.

This is especially concerning when it comes to polarizing candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who both arrive with significant political baggage.

Enter former FBI Director James Comey, who probably gave at least a few people a heart attack with a tweet ambiguously announcing his candidacy on Monday, before realizing that it was an April Fool’s Day joke. “I’m in. We need someone in the middle,” he captioned a photo of himself standing in the middle of a long stretch of road, adding the hashtag “#2020.”