James Franco Is Being Scolded By That Instagram Girl’s 84-Year-Old Grandmother

In the wake of James Franco perving out on an underage girl through Instagram and text, the big guns are coming out. Those guns? The Grandmother of Lucy Clode has some choice words for Franco. Via Hollywood Life:
Beryl is livid after James blatently tried to seduce her teenage granddaughter via Instagram and text, even asking Lucy if he should get a hotel room for them.
“I think he ought to get a slap on the wrist and I know my son, Lucy’s dad, wouldn’t be afraid to give it to him,” Beryl tells MailOnline. “It shows how little these famous actors know about normal people and how to behave. They’re out of touch with reality.”
Beryl clearly feels that James has a responsibility as a public figure to respect his young fans and to not take advantage of them or his celebrity status.
I’m pretty sure Lucy’s Dad would give him more than a slap on the wrist. Imagine a TV show where a Dad finds out his teenage daughter is with an old man? You think he is going to walk up and slap him on the wrist? No. He will hold off on killing him.
“Lucy isn’t even 18. It’s bad enough a man of his age is approaching her like this, never mind a movie star. I really take exception to this,” she says. “I don’t know this actor, at my age we don’t keep up to speed, but it’s quite clear his behavior is not on. Lucy has lived quite a sheltered life, she comes from a respectful family. She isn’t one for the limelight at all.” (via)
Ha! She doesn’t even know who Franco is! Everything she said is true. If you are in the spotlight, and you want to hit on someone, don’t be so stupidly obvious about it. Also, ALWAYS MAKE SURE SHE’S LEGAL. In this case, she is legal. Via NYC Alliance Against Sexual Assault:
Under 17 years of age: New York law states that a person less than 17 years of age is legally incapable of consenting to sexual intercourse or other sexual contact. These laws are typically known as statutory rape laws.
Even if he happened to hook up with her in NYC, it would have been legal, but the fact that he asked her if she was 18 means he didn’t know the age of consent. Either way, dude, she’s 17, and you’re James Franco. If you’re famous and unsure of the age, then bail. ALWAYS BAIL.
