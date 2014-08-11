James Franco’s Latest Venture Is Apparently Going To Be Joining A Boy Band Or Something

#James Franco
News & Culture Writer
08.11.14 4 Comments

Of all of the weird, random things James Franco has done over the years — from appearing on General Hospital to penning his own book of poetry — judging by this photo he posted on Instagram this morning with the caption “That Late 90s bleached look,” it looks like his next project could be … I don’t know, singing in a boy band?

You be the judge:

He looks like almost every dickhead I dated in college amalgamated into one sole, supreme dickhead. On the plus side though, at least wisely opted not to go with Ramen-head, because that look never did anyone any good.

Second Annual Teen Choice Awards - Arrivals

Getty Image

TOPICS#James Franco
TAGSBOY BANDSCELEBRITY INSTAGRAMSjames franco

