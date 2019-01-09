Getty Image

Viewers who tuned in early for Red Carpet coverage before Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards couldn’t help noticing a pretty young woman in a blue dress holding a tray of Fiji water, lurking somewhat ominously behind celebrities and photobombing them as they made their splashy entrances. “The Fiji Water Girl,” as she became known as — real name Kelleth Cuthbert, a Los Angeles-based model and aspiring actress — quickly caught fire on social media.

For the most part, it seems as if those in attendance had a good sense of humor about the Fiji Water Girl’s omnipresence on the Red Carpet. Jamie Lee Curtis, on the other hand, did not fall into that camp.

The Halloween actress took to Instagram late Tuesday to blast Golden Globes organizers for the “blatant” product placement (the event was sponsored by Fiji), and how celebrities should be asked permission before their likeness is essentially used for advertising purposes:

So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website. I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.

Curtis accompanied the rant with a screenshot of the CNN article caption claiming that she was “in danger of being upstaged by the Fiji Water girl,” which — okay, ouch!