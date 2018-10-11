VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis responds to Fox News' attempt to shame her for Laurie Strode's gun use in the latest "Halloween" film pic.twitter.com/z2l4fnkaff — azcentral (@azcentral) October 11, 2018

Fox News gave their Fox Newsiest take on Wednesday when its website published an article calling out Jamie Lee Curtis for her past remarks on gun control, while pointing out that her fictional character in the Halloween reboot wields and fires a gun. “Curtis’s on-screen actions stand in contrast to her real-life persona as an advocate for gun control,” the piece argued, “One of several Hollywood actors who use firearms in their films while preaching against them away from the set.”

Yeah, well the internet was not letting that slide, and neither is Curtis. In a new interview with USA Today, the actress fired back at the network for not doing their due diligence to learn her actual opinions when it comes to gun control.

In fact, Curtis fully supports the Second Amendment — but also advocates for reasonable gun control measures — because apparently you can believe in both things!