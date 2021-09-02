Mike Lindell’s 72-hour Cyber Symposium was an absolute dumpster fire of an event. It spectacularly went down in flames as Lindell was humiliated by his own cyber security expert, who refused to say that the MyPillow CEO’s alleged treasure trove of election fraud was legit. The event was a monument to crazy that only Lindell can deliver, and now, it’s literally landed a man in jail.

Shortly after the Cyber Symposium ended in a cloud of fake Antifa attacks and potential lawsuits, 41-year-old Iowa resident Douglas Jenkins was scooped up by his probation officer for streaming the event in his garage. You see, Jenkins had been released while facing multiple charges for his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Part of that release prohibited Jenkins from using devices with internet access, which he agreed after denouncing his QAnon ways and saying he was “deceived by a pack of lies.” Turns out Jenkins can’t quit that sweet Big Lie teat, and a judge ordered him sent back to prison for streaming Lindell’s Cyber Symposium. Via Raw Story:

“It’s now clear that he has not experienced a transformation, that he continues to seek out those conspiracy theories that led to his dangerous conduct on Jan. 6,” [U.S. District Judge Timothy J.] Kelly said, adding that Jensen to seems to have an inability or unwillingness to follow orders from law enforcement — which was previously demonstrated by his conduct during the Capitol insurrection.

Getting back to jail has to particularly sting for Jenkins considering Lindell’s Cyber Symposium imploded. He didn’t even deliver the goods. Then again, we’re talking about a person who literally attacked the Capitol building for Donald Trump, so it’s not like logic and reason are huge factors here, if at all.

