Japanese Fans Have Spoken And They Think The New Godzilla Is Too Fat

No one can ever just be happy to have giant monsters back on the big screen. It seems that the Japanese have finally gotten a good look at the newest version of Godzilla and the verdict is not a good one. From The AV Club:
“He’s so fat, I laughed,” wrote one user at Japanese forum 2ch, who’s clearly never felt the sting of sizeist comments from the people he’s crushing. “That’s what happens when all you do is eat and lay around,” wrote another, once again perpetuating hurtful stereotypes about radioactive ocean monsters.
Dozens more continued to pile on, all contributing to a culture that has created an unattainable body image our giant lizards can never reach unless they starve themselves—some eating as little as one city a day. Many more are driven to bulimia, gorging themselves on villagers just to puke them up later in a spew of shame and fire.
Look, this is clear size discrimination on the part of Japanese society. No doubt. Not only is this the largest version of Godzilla ever put to film, this is also a new age. Curves are in and that includes for giant monsters.
The whole thing just smells like kaiju elitism to me. If they don’t like this one, they should be forced to watch the 1998 version over and over again until their minds are changed.
Is it any wonder the beast wants to destroy Tokyo every time he awakens from his slumber? The whole island is full of a bunch of judgmental creeps hiding behind piles of used ladies undergarments.
To be fair, he does have cankles.
I guess we need to go back to men in cheap looking rubber suits.
As long as you cast a thin man, the Japanese will be all OKAY USA!
On the other hand he does have a larger penis than the Japenese Godzilla…..
er. Japanese…
Japanese penis… so small.
[youtu.be]
Well I’m sorry Japan. We don’t have enough school girl fetishes to keep our kaiju in slim shape.
I kind of love this nerd argument because Godzilla has always been a chunker. Exhibit A:
[static.comicvine.com]
Ugh, thunderthighs. Would not bang.
It’s kind of the Japanese equivalent of Twitter exploding with “you mean Titanic was real?!”
@Dan Seitz I feel like that picture should have the WorldStar HipHop logo watermarked on it in at least a dozen places.
He is boxier than other godzillas, he looks thicker in the neck.
“‘Where is the tentacle rape’?” said another forum member
We’re fat. We’ve also never had a nuclear weapon detonate at a civilian research facility hijacked by Saudi nationals. We’ve never even had to deal with Moon spikes or deadly field terrors.
It’s 2017, right?
of course hes fat …hes American ..MEERRRIIICCAAAA !!!!
Probably has diabetes too…
Fat Godzillas have feelings too.
REAL KAIJUS HAVE CURVES!!
Edit: I knew I should have read the earlier posts.
Also this Godzilla has beautiful skin.
Saw the Japanese version of ‘The Biggest Loser.’ The winning chick lost about 55 pounds. That ain’t shit in ‘Merica!
Damnit Japan
Wait, furr’ners are making jokes ’bout ‘murrica making things fatter? SOMEONE ALERT THE NEWS!