Jay From ‘Serial’ Speaks: ‘There Was Never A Real Friendship (With Adnan)’

Well, that was fast. Just a few days ago Jay of Serial fame indicated that he’d be willing to do an interview about the popular podcast and the murder case that inspired it. And now he has, with the Intercept’s Natasha Vargas Cooper.
The first of what’s being billed as a multi-part interview went up this afternoon and after reading it I think I’m more confused about the case — and have more questions about it — than I was prior to reading it. Take this passage for instance, Jay’s response to being asked about his relationship with Adnan.
When did you two get closer to each other?
“There was never a real friendship. I only smoked with him two or three times. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, we’re down in the park, come on down.’ We were friendly, we were cool. I might have sat next to him in a class, and joked or something. But he didn’t call me unless he needed something.”
WELL WHY THE HELL DID YOU HELP ADNAN BURY THE DEAD BODY OF THE GIRLFRIEND WHO HE MURDERED?!?! AND WHY WERE YOU ALWAYS DROPPING HIM OFF AND PICKING HIM UP FROM TRACK PRACTICE HIS CAR AND DRIVING HIS CAR AND CARRYING HIS CELL PHONE AND WHATNOT?!?!
There has to be something more going on here, something more about the relationship between Adnan and Jay that neither one of them were willing to reveal back then or are willing to reveal now. Because nothing about their version of their relationship makes sense to me. I’m really starting to believe that Jay and Adnan were in on it together and for some reason aren’t revealing the true nature of their relationship.
As one of my colleagues mentioned to me earlier, “This sh*t only gets more insane the deeper you dive into it. It makes LESS SENSE the more information you get.” Which is probably why so many of us are so obsessed with it.
Don’t even get me started about Jay now saying that he first saw Hae’s body in front his grandmother’s house but that he didn’t tell the cops that because he didn’t want to get his grandmother involved in anything unsavory — meanwhile earlier in the interview he mentions that he was dealing drugs out of the same grandmother’s house. Read the full interview with Jay here.
Maybe try listening to the podcast instead of bitching in the comments about not having context, genius?
@Youngn So ignore them. Crazy concept, I know.
Exactly, their relationship makes no sense. I don’t think they were close friends though, I think they were both dealers. Its the only reason i can think of for Jay driving his car and having his phone.
Maybe because…gay sex.
Jay was the self-proclaimed “criminal element” of the town. He’s not Omar, so maybe being into guys wasn’t good for his street rep.
Adnan, of course, is Muslim, which gay sex would be a big no-no.
Perhaps Hae found out, dumped Adnan’s ass, Adnan panics thinking she’ll spill, so Jay helps his lover kill his lover’s beard.
Or maybe I’m reaching and this is just Jay’s cash grab
This makes more sense than anything we’ve learned so far.
Holy shit. Maybe they were GAY
*creates Reddit account*
Except this is more like Jay telling his story for the fifth or sixth time.