Jay Leno’s Still Bitter About The Conan O’Brien Debacle, Not Exactly Thrilled To Be Leaving Now

There’s two more weeks left of Jay Leno’s second reign as The Tonight Show host on NBC before Jimmy Fallon is set to replace him, and while he’s certainly not putting up a fight about leaving, he’s not exactly pleased that he’s been pushed out again, as he tells 60 Minutes in an interview set to air on CBS Sunday night.
Asked if he’d have liked to have stayed, Leno responds:
“It’s not my decision, and I think I probably would have stayed if we didn’t have an extremely qualified, young guy ready to jump in. [Jimmy Fallon] is probably more like a young Johnny [Carson] than almost anybody since. And he’s really good. So you go with the new guy. Makes perfect sense to me.”
That statement is a testament not only to how good Fallon is, but how well Fallon has handled the whole situation himself. Turning on Fallon would be like turning on a puppy dog, and not even Leno is capable of that. Of course, the converse of that statement — “I think I would have stayed if we didn’t have an extremely qualified, young guy to step in” — suggests that perhaps Leno didn’t think that of Conan O’Brien when he took over in 2009. To that point, Leno is still upset about NBC’s decision in 2004, saying he felt blindsided.
“I was blindsided … [NBC executives said] ‘You’re out…’ and I went ‘OK.’ ” He added that he didn’t ask the execs why they made their decision. “You know, you have a girl [who] says, ‘I don’t want to see you anymore.’ Why? You know, she doesn’t want to see you anymore, OK?”
He didn’t like being depicted as the villain, either.
I didn’t quite understand that, but I never chose to answer any of those things or make fun of any other people involved. It’s not my way.”
It’s not his way. No, his way is to hide in a closet and eavesdrop on conversations between NBC executives. Still, though I’ve never been a fan of Leno, the warming of relations between he and Letterman in recent years, and Leno’s episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee has at least allowed me to see him as human. I won’t be sad to see him go, but I do respect his tenure on The Tonight Show.
Source: THR
People resenting him for the Conan debacle is completely absurd. NBC pushed him out of a job he didn’t want to leave and then asked him to return to that job. He didn’t Brett Favre it, retire and then ask to come back. Was he supposed to say “No” to returning to his dream job? NBC would’ve replaced Conan anyway. And I like Conan, but his ratings sucked during his Tonight Show tenure.
Not to mention, the most relevant thing anyone has ever said about this whole idiotic situation coming from Louis CK: Why does anyone care? The Tonight Show isn’t relevant anymore and it probably never will be again.
It IS absurd when Leno had every chance in the world to do the classy thing and just say: “You know what… I said my goodbyes, I’ve passed it on to someone else already. I’ll move on to something else.”
Yeah but Leno didn’t go anywhere. He moved directly from The Tonight Show to that one-hour crapfest NBC shmushed Leno into that directly preceded Conan’s new gig.
That makes the NBC execs look even worse. “Leno, we don’t want you anymore for the tonight show. But wait, we want you for an hour on primetime five days a week.”
“Was he supposed to say “No” to returning to his dream job?”
considering he had been doing it for over 20 years at that point, had said goodbye, and simply out of respect to Conan, yeah he should have said “no”.
and Conan’s ratings are irrelevant. late night hosts typically get longer than a few months to build an audience, Conan did not. He got screwed. This is not a debate.
Why does only one entity get the blame?
I blame the NBC execs and Leno equally.
I don’t care for Leno, but the reality is that his Tonight Show has been very profitable for NBC, which is why NBC is in business. If Fallon can be more profitable, he’ll be there for a long time. If not, they’ll find someone else. It’s business.
I’ve got to agree, this whole story has seemed stupid to me from the beginning. Leno resisted getting kicked out of a job he liked. His personality and humor compared to Conan’s are irrelevant to the discussion but that’s what most people base their opinion of this on. The anti-Leno argument is basically “he sucks”. And for me, that’s where the whole “who gives a shit about late night” angle comes in. I could care less who had the job, I wouldn’t have watched anyway. Since I don’t really care about the show, I can look at the situation a little more objectively. I’ve watched Conan’s new show far more than Leno over the past few years but I still don’t see Leno as a villain in this.
Conan’s ratings sucked because his 10pm lead-in was a black hole of ratings. Remember that Leno’s 10pm show was so bad that local affiliates were threatening to air reruns of Law&Order because the local newscasts were getting murdered. So yes, Conan’s ratings were down but it was a foregone conclusion that with Leno taking back the show the ratings would go up because Leno didn’t have to deal with the abortion of a 10pm lead-in that was Jay Leno
Leno knew for over 4 years that Conan was replacing him. He obviously kicked and screamed behind closed doors to NBC executives. Which was evident when NBC had no back bone and gave him a nightly 10pm which completely underminded Conan taken over The Tonight Show. Leno could have been a lot more gracious and respectful and stepped away entirely but he didn’t.
All this stuff he saying now about Fallon taking over i’m almost positive he was saying the same stuff about Conan taken over. The only difference here is NBC learned from its mistake and doesn’t want a repeat of the Conan debacle. Also I’d bet Fallon has a lot more pull with NBC then Conan did and he may even have more than Leno at this point.
+1
I actually come out of this whole thing liking Conan less. Because I can’t understand why someone of his comedic talents, would be happy with hosting a late night gig for a broadcast network. And then, when given the opportunity to do ANYTHING else in the world, chooses to host another boring late night show on a boring cable channel. If Leno’s a waste of talent, then Conan’s catching up to him along with everyone else on late night television.
I also think the notion that Leno should’ve done anything out of respect to Conan as incredibly naive. Tell you what, when you get forced out of your job (against your will), replaced by someone else and then 8 months later, they say, “Can you please come back, this new guy isn’t doing what we need?” and you say “No, I really respect that other guy.” then you can say that Leno should’ve done that. No one would ever do that.
What NBC did originally may have been shitty to Leno. He was on top. OK, that’s fine. But the fact of the matter is, and no amount of revisionist history can change it… NBC and Leno BOTH participated in getting Conan to sign a new contract dependent on him taking over The Tonight Show when Jay’s contract expired. This is fact. Leno campaigned with NBC to get Conan to stay (because it was in both their best interests to keep Conan at NBC where he would not be a direct rival) He wanted this. Back in 2004, that is. And he was singing Conan’s praises back then, because hey… he still had 5 years and why worry about it then?
But he was saying the EXACT same things about Conan then that he is saying about Fallon now (minus the Carson comparison)… I mean, almost down to the last word, he’s practically reading from a script at this point.
So for him to say he was blindsided is perhaps more than a little disingenuous to say the least. NBC and Leno tried to pull the same crap on Conan that they did on Letterman, and it blew up in everyone’s faces, and everyone tried to save face some way or another. Everyone is at fault, including Conan for being stupid enough to not have his lawyers give him an ironclad contract.
The problem with the money argument, guys, is that Leno does not spend his Tonight Show money. He’s admitted as much; he does an insane amount of stand-up dates, every year (something like 200+), and lives off of that. So really, there’s no financial incentive for the guy to keep doing the Tonight Show.
I do think he’s a victim of publicity, to some degree, but the reality is any bad press was brought on him was something he could have resolved by being honest. If he’d done this interview years ago, it would have done him more good.
@Velocityknown Have you seen the Conan doc “Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop?” It’s a doc he mad when he was touring after the whole Tonight Show shitstorm. I kinda got from him that he’s one of those types of comedians/actors that needs to be seen and be in the public eye entertaining people. As in hosting a late night talk show is his dream job. Which is why I can see him taking the TBS show.
OK, who do I have to blow to get a late-night talk show around here?
Leno was on a 10 year or so contract and was meant to be replaced, but his ratings were dropping anyway and he was saying to NBC he should be on at an earlier time because he’d came up with a great idea for a new talk show.
So he pushed for that show I think he wanted to do both shows? but NBC said only 1 show pick which one so leno picked the early show.
and conan who was meant to be shifted into the tonight show after leno’s contract ended but leno had quite the tonight show in fav of his own show and so everything got shifted around for leno’s favour.
Later on Leno’s new show was tanking and conan had been on the tonight show for a couple months then Leno’s show got cut but conan was kept in place then after a week or so leno started bitching about wanting his tonight show job back and conan has to be fired or moved.
So after Leno’s bitching and NBC execs looking at the tonight show ratings they decided to shift conan and to break his contract on the tonight show was the start of the shit storm.
Leno should have just stayed off the tonight show even when his job/other show failed.
but he didn’t want that and conan got kicked out of NBC due to leno as they had replaced conan other another person or show.
So conan ended up being screwed over he left gone over to cable it’s now doing great and the tonight show’s ratings have tanked again after a year or so and now you see leno booted out of NBC for pissing everyone around.
I’ve never been a leno lover myself I don’t find him funny and he’s a bit boring overall with nothing much to offer.
I’m not surprised he’s been fired really.
If Carson were around today (or internet around during Carson) I feel he wouldn’t be able to escape the cynicism of internet trolls.
I’ve never understood the reason they pushed him out in the first place. He was a popular host who was/is relatively young and still wanted to work. I don’t really care for him but from a business sense it made no sense.
1. Zucker sucked at his job
2. Back in ’04 Conan’s contract was up in 2006 and there was fear that would take his highly rated show (at the time) to CBS and take over for Dave had a new agreement not been reached.
On top of that, Leno takes below market value for pay. I don’t like Leno, but economically, NBC made out on that deal!
His contract was ending in a year or so and he wanted to leave because he (leno) had came up with a new talk show which tanked.
Also at the time leno’s tonight show ratings were tanking big time. conan was rating higher than the tonight show if you wanted to know.
Comparing Fallon to Carson is like comparing Flacco to Montana. No way Leno means any of the compliments he heaped on Fallon.
Is Jimmy Fallon ELITE?
Now that’s a HOT SPROTS TAKE
I think the turning point for people to get off the Leno Hate Train should have been when Louis CK included him in the last season of Louie. He was great in that. Comedians in Cars was pretty good too.
When Leno isn’t on the Tonight Show, he can be really funny.
Leno is the only NBC show that consistently beats its competition. It’s obviously time for him to go, if you’re NBC.
And how in the hell is Fallon more qualified than Conan?
Because Fallon is a corporate shill.
That’s what I’m afraid of. We’ll probably get a completely different Fallon.
I don’t think Fallon really needs to change much, though I’ll cringe if he makes his monologue longer to be more like Jay.
He’s probably a better fit because I think his appeal is a bit broader than Conan’s. Comparing him to Johnny Carson is Leno talking out of his ass, though.
Conan had a very niche cult following. He was the kooky weird guy who threw masturbating bears out onto the stage.
Jimmy is a completely different beast, and could work. He’s definitely more in-tune with pop culture, with mixing music and viral stuff into his show.
It consistently beats the competition because that’s when all the old people turn on their bedroom tvs and use him to fall asleep. Seriously, do you know any young people who watch the Tonight Show? I don’t.
not really the tonight show ratings are high for a talk show but compared across the board it’s been tanking.
Leno isn’t that great a host.
He’s gone now because again the show’s ratings have tanked with leno.
It was easy to hate Leno during the Conan debacle since I didn’t really like his comedy and all the Letterman stuff, but it’s become more obvious that mostly everything that happened with that was NBC’s fault. Really, did you think the Tonight Show would get good ratings when you gave it’s already popular host another talk show 90 minutes earlier? Way to make good decisions, NBC.
Zucker, plain and simple. Now look what he’s done at CNN. Lowest ratings in 20 years under his stewardship.
Fallon taking over makes me want to watch the Tonight Show…yet I still don’t care if I watch the Late Show…weird.
Leno was blindsided in that he was given 5 more years to do his show before Conan took over.
This is the most important part of everything. He was given 5 notice. If he really didn’t want out, any time in there really would have been good to discuss it, rather than just ending up not leaving.
Who is this guy?
An awful human being.
He’s a weasel, and has been a confirmed weasel well before the Conan debacle.
Read The Late Shift and then come back and try again.
Leno took over the tonight show and has screwed over a few people for taking his show the problem though his ratings tank and he blames everything and one for the reason it’s tanking etc, the bands crap guests are crap etc but now NBC have trfed his arse out the door.
and he can’t say jack about it.
What exactly is there to respect about his Tonight Show tenure? That he admits he found the winning formula to appeal to the broadest and dumbest people possible just to win the ratings war?
Yeah, totally respectable.
That’s why they call it show *business* — if it wasn’t a business they’d call it show show — Woody Allen.
There’s a way to be good at your job without selling out your comedy and who you are.
Example: David Letterman. That’s who I respect.
If you consider being #1 in the ratings the only way to “win”, then yeah I guess you’d be right.
But I don’t. All the other late night hosts besides Leno are great at what they do and survive while providing a quality product. That is winning to me.
I have no respect at all for Jay Leno. He and NBC brought this upon themselves. Screw them both.
God his face is just so punchable looking, like it’s padded for the puncher’s comfort.
You know who I’m happy for? The Roots. Those guys are f’n awesome and I’m glad they’ll (likely) get the fat paycheck they finally deserve. Perhaps your grandmother will go out and buy ‘Do You Want More ?!?!!’ on vinyl after she sees them on the tonight show.
Exactly! The musical things that they do with Jimmy is some of the best stuff on the show. This will also open them up to an even bigger audience.
Definitely. It got Law and Order canceled.
I am crossing my fingers that they don’t change Fallon’s show when it moves. I love his show and I love The Roots!
I still watch Conan from time to time. Conan is a really great interviewer.
I think Leno leaving will be the death of the Tonight Show. Only old people watch late night talk shows. All the people under 35 I know either watch Stewart/Colbert or Adult Swim’s nightly reruns, or nothing at all. That same older audience isn’t going to stick around for Fallon. I don’t see NBC canceling it or anything, but it’s just going to be another niche show in a sea of many other options.
And….that comment wasn’t supposed to go here. Uproxx really needs an editing function already.
Jay Leno is anticomedy.
Didn’t Fallon and Leno both ingratiate themselves with the freedom fries francophobes? If so, my considered opinion is ‘fuck them both’.
LOL any opinion Leno has about leaving is adorable. His agent pushed Carson out the door in the first place, as well as screwing Letterman out of the job. What he and NBC did to Conan was a damn shame and glad NBC is 4th most nights of the week now.
He stole the Tonight show from Letterman and then he stole it back from Conan, so I guess he goes for the trifecta in late 2014/early 2015 and steals it from Fallon. It’s kind of a fascinating career arc, if you think about it.
What happened to Dvid Letterman and Conan Obrien wih Leno involved and now to Leno; what goes around, comes around) is also happening at regulra businesses.40 years ago the hospital I was laid off from in August consisted of two buildings and now they own buildings blocks long. It was like a family until about 15-20 years ago. A llot of jobs have ben out sourced, pensions frozen, companies are being paid tons of money to advise them on how to obuse multi-tasking by putting 3 people’s work loads on one person’s desk. Since last year the older employees, 2-3 years away from retirement are being laid off after being told that their work is exemplary. It is all about business no matter how cold employees are treated.