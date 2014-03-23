Jay Z and Jay Electronica’s New “We Made It” Freestyle Is An Unexpected Sunday Miracle

Well what do we have here? It looks like Jay Electronica’s Whimsical SXSW Adventures may have actually led to new music as he’s released his second new song in as many weeks. The two Jays found some time to get together and tear through Drake’s “We Made It.”

While the story here is Electronica’s return, let’s not sleep on Jay Z’s return to form because he murdered his verse as well. That includes the line “Sorry Mr. Drizzy for so much art talk, Silly me rappin’ about shit that I really bought.”

