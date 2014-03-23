Jay Z and Jay Electronica’s New “We Made It” Freestyle Is An Unexpected Sunday Miracle

Well what do we have here? It looks like Jay Electronica’s Whimsical SXSW Adventures may have actually led to new music as he’s released his second new song in as many weeks. The two Jays found some time to get together and tear through Drake’s “We Made It.”
While the story here is Electronica’s return, let’s not sleep on Jay Z’s return to form because he murdered his verse as well. That includes the line “Sorry Mr. Drizzy for so much art talk, Silly me rappin’ about shit that I really bought.”
Happy Sunday to all and to all a happy Sunday.
Well goddamn, good morning.
Very nice.
Can’t front, Jay’s first couple bars and flow had me worried about this free gem. I thought this was going to be another (MCHG Phoned in) verse…
Then….
He SWITCHED UP on the second part of this track. Nice. Killed it. I like when it seems like rappers are about to finish they’re verse and end it right there, then, THEY KEEP GOING. Perfect example would be Kendrick’s “Control” and Dmx on “Mudergram”….
And oh…
“Sorry Mr. Drizzy for so much art talk, Silly me rappin’ about shit that I really bought.”
THANK YOU JAY for responding to Drake. Yeah, it wasn’t that serious but, shit. I am glad Jay is still aware of what is going on, and is not afraid to put the young dude back in line. I’m sure that wasn’t his main reason for doing that but, ITS IN THERE that he meant it to that effect somewhat…
Time for a replay….
I would rather have a trophies freestyle, but whooooooo. Eryka Badu’s baby daddy has blood on his hands
Well damn! Sunday Morning inspiration.
Oh shit. I guess Jay still does hear everything. Ha….
Every time I hear somebody say Jay-Z or Nas fell off, they release shit like this…
At this point, Nas and Jay are pound for pound the two greatest emcees this country ever produced in the English language. Don’t care if you disagree…
“Don’t care if you disagree” +1
They discography begs to differ.
+1
And the roc vs ymcmb war of words continues. Just in time for the carter 5 huh jay.
The jay electronica and jayz collab is scary, I haven’t felt that since jayz and biggie or jayz and beanie sigel.
“All praises due I’m ready to chase the Yakub back into caves These are the last days, but do I seem fazed?”
Shiiiiit! God-body flow
straight over these 85ers heads. Oooh kill em
Yuk… Heard that and I had one of them scrunched up faces. Subliminals all over the place.
I’m saying!!! The 5% references are just too dope. Jay elec has been influencing hov.
Arm leg leg arm head this is god body!!!
Story goes that Jay been a 5%er for a minute. He confirmed it with Run this Town with the but this? Peace to the gawds!
A lot of gods and earths feel a certain way about Hov dropping knowledge, more recently from the aspect that Jay-Z has become a very influential brand in pop culture and worldwide. It can be hard to gauge intentions from large brands and businesses at times.
From what I’ve listened to from Jay musically though, he’s been dropping rhymes of the 5% flavor since Reasonable Doubt, but not rhymes straight from the lessons like this recent freestyle.
I won’t doubt that Elect is building with Hov and many others but I’m sure the NGE isn’t new to Jay-Z at all granted growing up in New York.
Peace.
And oh yea u know camron is giving this a major side eye. U can’t tell him that jayz didn’t rhyme on this beat to overshadow his freestyle purposely lol.
What exactly did drake say about Hov?
“It’s like Hov can’t drop bars these days without at least four art references,”
“I would love to collect [art] at some point, but I think the whole Rap/art world thing is getting kind of corny.”
Mean
Lol chin check music brought to you by Mr. Carter
+1
That’s all it was. He just letting niggaz know that he can still knock that ass out if he wanted to.
Lol @ chin check music
Good God…..
Unless I am hearing the lyrics of Shawn wrong…
I just cannot get with any rapper who says they are God or Jesus (even metaphorically). But that is just the way I am. Most know Jay is my favorite rapper still breathing (Pac for all time)… but I shall pass on all that.
If I invite an angel into my life, I expect they will love me.
If I invite someone who kills into my life, I expect they will one day kill me.
The lesson? I keep anything questionable out of my life.
Sunday Service. +7
But Hov been blasphemous since day one, how could you ever have been a fan?
I mean he calls himself hov since like 98. Do u not rock with the wutang and other rappers that claim the 5% ?
@Lo He never pushed it as far as he does now (he makes references in every song). I remember opening up Vol. 2, seeing “Jay-Hova” on the last page of the CD booklet, and not feeling comfortable with even that.
But he had an explanation for it when I asked him about it. And while I still felt it unnecessary to use it… that was enough (his explanation).
My opinions and feelings do not have to mesh or gel with anyone else’s. I do not wish to take away from the enjoyment of the record, for others, with my comment… so ignore it if you came for a dope song. But it just baffles me.
I brought the idea up to someone (last month, perhaps?), to ask Beyoncé, point blank… what is with all of the lyrics and symbolism (to be honest, she is easier to get a hold of than Jay on a personal basis). I was advised not to. Not because it would hurt me in any way (business or otherwise), but because they felt she may not be truthful with me, presently.
I left it alone.
@County of Kings I certainly respect other beliefs. I have worked with the Wu (and especially, RZA, often). But in my own beliefs and convictions (if they are the same as others and what they believe), there are certain things I do not allow. I will not compromise – it is definitely not only relegated to spiritual or religious beliefs.
And every artist/act that I have ever worked with has shown respect, to me, when it comes to such things. You give and show respect… and you receive it in return.
Respect for respect. That’s they way it should always be done.
Sidebar- So TRA, you are the main man. In your opinion how much should we be looking into this? Jay elect coming back or did the sun and moon just so happen to aline in a way that he felt like blessing the mic one time.
Respect.
@smitty I honestly have no idea what the plan is. I actually like what he is doing. I know people say they want the album, but most will probably complain once they have it. Right now, all they can do is complain about how they want more. No one complains about the music he makes when it drops.
That is a win in my book. It is back to the foundation… the essence… just enjoying the music.
He def can do no wrong with his one off releases. I just wish somebody would prod him a bit to make it more regular. You can tell he loves the art but we still get a handful of songs a year at best. But whatever, some jay is better than none. Thanks TRA.
Even though I understand where you coming from especially from a religious standpoint. I disagree because I know he’s speaking metaphorically. I think the context & intention is just as important.
It’s the equivalent of a lesser rapper saying he’s the King, or Mayor of their city.
We are all Gods. “You’re blind, baby. Blind to the fact of who you are maybe..” The manipulation of religion from what it was meant for, to what it is now is sad. These two are here to enlighten and wake up the society.
Watch the tanning of america if you want to understand what is about to happen. These two are damn near prophets, as well as countless others emerging.
“Are you watching closely? Can you feel the dawn approaching?”
“All these rebels just waitin’ on the war cry.”
Even in Biblical texts, you have stuff like Psalm 82, and as for Jesus? Jews have some pretty damn good reasons for not accepting him as the savior God foretold. This really depends on how much research you’re looking to do; I personally don’t accept any religious doctrine. Higher intelligence throughout the universe [“God”] is a given, though. Believing such a force chose one specific people from one specific part of the world to instill his teachings though, is another thing.
Hard to tell a dude with $400mill from the projects still breathin fire bars that he ain’t God…
I’m a Christian–it’s a struggle, but the world Jay, Ye and nem running in… that industry cosigns anything that sells pretty much. so it’s, ya know. it’s whateva.
I’m don’t ascribe to any religion, but I never calll Jay Z ‘Hova’…calling another man god, or a name a religion calls god, just seems wrong and like idol worship. If you bleed, sh!t, eat and breathe, then you’re not god. That goes for Jesus and any other man that walked this earth that they call god.
This whole “man is god” movement I see going on in pop culture is wrong.
We teach that god is omniscient. Well…none of us know the circumference of the earth, how high the sky is, nor the boundaries of our universe (or whether a boundary exists).
Don’t even get me started on the math/science that we use to decipher what we think we know. No one knows the real value of pi. We needed to create “imaginary/irrational numbers” and concepts like “infinity” to perform most of the mathematical formulas that we use to explain the physics of our universe such as the “golden ratio” and the aforementioned “pi”.
The more we analyze what we think we know, the more we realize that we don’t know much at all, we’re just told what to believe and accept it…and that’s true whether your follow religion or science.
We spend so much time fighting over what we think we know, rather than working to apply what we do know to help solve our problems.
@Chalky_White but what do you say to Wu, Nas, Brand Nubian, Poor Righteous Teachers, and the rest of the 5% nation? I ain’t agreeing or disagreeing, just pointing out that a lot of rappers we love from the 90s all was brought up on the “Man is god” (specifically black man) philosophy.
Eh, this all just sounds like intolerance to me. If you find something about another’s religious beliefs to your religious beliefs, or even believe that other people should have to cater to your religious beliefs, that’s intolerance.
I don’t like this trend either. I can’t rock with the level of hubris some of these artists display…including Beyonce. I ain’t no conspiracy theorist nor do I care to look deep into it but it’s strange and I see it.
Wow both verses were crazy but I agree all these rappers wanna be god/Jesus these days from Kanye, jay, Rick Ross, ferg and off course lil b
Wooooooooooooooo (c) Ric Flair
Hov went in!!
The machine is in progress, Act II is on its way.
It is imperative that everyone get in the brace position. From here on out its gonna be a bumpy ride.
Yea I keep waiting for a ” please stand clear of the closing doors please” but all I keep gettin is “your train has been momentarily delayed because of train traffic please be patient”
beat still all the way trash. verses were crazy dope.
I thought I was the only one who was not feeling that beat…at all
i own my own masters. gotdamn
Damn. Y’all just gon’ forget that this was Soulja Boy’s record first huh?
Once Drake blesses your song with a “remix” verse, you no long have claim to it.
Migos agree LOL
download link?
5% references all over. I sent this track to my boy and he said Jay’s verse was wack. Had to refer him to a few Wikipedia pages before he really got how dope both of these verses were.
Seems like that corny hand shakes line was a shot at somebody too. Two songs this close together from Jay Elec is starting to mess with my head. I want to believe this is going to build momentum for more, but I think I know better…
Jay took something to Jacob? Damn, guess dude hasn’t fell off.
How about Jay Elec’s line “Obama won’t heal all that anguish”? This guy is the truth.
I can’t quite put my finger on it, but something about the timing of TRA’s protest against higher power imagery is just striking me as off.
Not only has that type of metaphorical word play existed in hip hop, shit art period, forever, but the artist in question has so blatantly used it as a device that it seems disingenuous to mention it now. I understand the reasoning given, but am still not sure why now.
I can rock with personal preferences and such, but the message the Jays are lobbing should not get marred by tinfoil hat bullshit and this gives a small amount of credence to it.
I really dislike perspectives that limit black artsitry – we should be able to create shitty art, metaphorical and symbolic stuff, ridiculous stunts and classics without being tied to some great debate about ‘should we be doing this’.
Aside from the artistic, there is the puritanical angle. Not everybody even believes in god and many others have a different dynamic about the concept. The obvious 5% context should allow one to re-frame how they perceive this. This isn’t about just your concept of god. Music can and should open your eyes to your biases, priviledges and limitations.
Anyways, this is super dope and to see someone who has elevated himself to the corridors of power and wealth start speaking on this is impressive as fuck. I grew up with ‘Republicans buy sneakers too’, glad to see someone, who is definately still selling things if you will, at least thinking about the bigger picture. One of the reasons I didn’t fuck with Oprah for a long time was because she never made the connection and peddled some new age bootstrap bullshit without mentioning the whole picture. I do not know of anyone other than Pac and Ali who made it to a certain level and wasn’t afraid to speak on the real power dybamics.
More please!
@MJB
You can @ me
1. “Not only has that type of metaphorical word play existed in hip hop, sh!t art period, forever, but the artist in question has so blatantly used it as a device that it seems disingenuous to mention it now. I understand the reasoning given, but am still not sure why now.’
It has not only been now. And I have stated it at various times, regarding various artists.
2. “This isn’t about just your concept of god. Music can and should open your eyes to your biases, priviledges and limitations.”
May I ask where I said that it was?
If stating that I respect other beliefs and that respect (period) beyond religion should always be shown is biased, well then, that is your take. Music certainly does not always open ones eyes to ‘privileges’ and limitations. It is nice whenever it does… but it is, for the most part, not the case. Profit (as opposed to ‘Prophet’) regularly sees to that.
I do not smoke (cigarettes or other). I share that with any artists that I work with/take meetings with, beforehand. None – not even Snoop – has smoked around me.
That is respect given… shown… and reciprocated.
If Jay-Z is a Five-Percenter or has adopted the beliefs of the Nation, then it makes sense. I simply have always known Jay to hold a different view. But people change.
One thing that I will do – I will always show respect for other beliefs, but I will never waiver or bend on my own convictions. I am a stronger person than most in that regard.
@The Real Anonymous but he’s linked up with Jay electronica, him nas all of them have the ties with the study of the nation of islam. I just feel as if with everything going on with society (prisons, frisks, stand your ground) that they are trying to manifest something to creating a better world.
Even if you don’t believe him to be of those beliefs, he also has the right to portray himself however he wants as an artist. Invoking religious imagery is fair game.
Oh and the Drizzy line is fun!
Just looking at it as music, it was dope. I’d obviously like to hear more Elect whenever possible.
I don’t even care if we don’t get an album if we get something new every now and then. But I guess that’s just as much to ask from ol captain recluse himself.
Smh this that shit that will correct all Chakra irregularities. Nature on 100.
@TRA
Commenting from my phone and getting it to format correctly has been a challenge. I definately shouldve mentioned the possibility that you’ve touched on it before and I hadn’t seen it.
Re: 2 You didn’t say that it was but to me its a logical progression from I can’t get with an artist that does…
Because its a conviction of yours based on how you feel about God and it how it should be respected.
Still seems like more of an artistic handcuff than not wanting someone to smoke a square at a meeting.
@MJB
I see (i.e. phone).
To be clear – it was based upon the presumption of Jay’s beliefs (Shawn’s) in this context, not my own. Which is why I did not include Elec in the comment. He (J.E.) is bringing wisdom to the masses by way of his belief/conviction. I have always applauded that. His music gives me chills because every word that he spits… he spits it with absolute conviction.
Jay (Z) threw me off. Some are stating he is a Five-Percenter. That is news to me if it is indeed, true. And S dot Carter will never admit to it even if he is. I may not know him as well as I once did… but I know the aforementioned to be 100-Percent, true.
AHHHHHHHH!
Is it just me, or does it sound like Jay says “Sorry Mrs. Drizzy” aaaahahahahahahahahaha.
Between this and him G checking Rosenberg, it’s good to see that he actually lives on Earth.
ugh!!!
this was so necessary.
this
Can we trade a WTT part 2 for a full length hov and elec lp? If this thread is any indication, cats would be analyzing that ish like this season of True Detective.
Watch the Yellow Crown as a possible name?
+1
But waiting on a WTT type Jay Elec/Jay Z collabo cant be healthy, he (JE) still hasnt released a debut album lol.
This thread maintains my faith in having Smoking Section as my go-to site for the culture.
Another thought. How do these guys really link up? Not logistically, of course they cross paths. Let’s be honest though, JE is not that commercially viable (and that’s just fine and he’s likely okay with it too) but SC still wants him on the team, givew him the platform to put out whatever, however and allow SC to continue searching and dabbling. I like that use of power. After it’s attained is when you really change the game. He is keeping Elect as free as possible in a business where its damn near unheard of.
I see your response TRA and I don’t necessarily think Jay is 5%er, rather he’s exploring and I’m just enjoying what that exploration and his linking up with a free JE is bringing. I dig you looking at it from your personal vantage point with the knowledge of personal, insider history. Sometimes our convictions are strengthened in the oddest places because they live and grow too.
And yes, would much rather have a collab with these 2 then Ye, but I’m not that green.
What is the difference between Drake and Hov’s melatonin does anyone know
How about what is the difference between their album sales. Tough pill to swallow as we used to be able to crown Jay the king of sales. MCHG just wasn’t as good.
I can’t wait to hear Drake spit some subliminal bars and say it wasn’t about Jay…
he’ll get Wayne to do it and blame him.
Drake’s album was still 100,000% better than MCHG. Jay is so reactive these days, only puts effort in when he’s really pushed – “I’m the only one that’s putting shots up and like a pot luck you needa come with it” rings true here
Let the church say Amen.
Drake’s album was ok, but nahhhhh. Even if I were to concede Drake’s album was better, it wouldn’t be by much.
@Greed you would never concede that. Never. LOL. Unless everybody else did first and it was so much of a landslide that you’d look crazy otherwise. Even then I’m still not sure you would concede that.
All I’m saying is that I need some good Jay-Z bars in 320kbps – not 128kbps streaming, ya know??
Does Jay Z owe us that anymore tho? He’s 14 albums in, I think he can be forgiven for turning it on and off at this point, same goes for Nas.
GET EM JAY!
Drake gon’ learn to respect heirarchy! lol
This was a good thing to see. Drake put himself in this position for a reason I’m sure. But let’s see if he can handle it.
drake possibly thinks jay’s vulnerable after his lackluster lyrical performance on MCHG. shit like this indicates the opposite lol. either way id like to see a back and forth come from this
Basically stay in your lane when grown folks are talking
See this is why I hate the internet. Ppl so thirsty for a “rap beef” they’re saying the lyrics are “sorry MRS. Drizzy for so much art talk” he clearly says mr.
But it’s gained so much steam u look crazy for even debating it now. Which will hurt drakes feelings of course.
+1
Jay-Z has always come off as an agnostic to me in the past not 5% percenter. His current analogies to him and Jesus are not in line with 5% teaching either. 5% teaching referring to gods and earth is analogy to express the black Asiatic race as the origin race of humanity [ there beliefs as I understand them ]. Jay-Z’s and other’s rappers calling themselves gods sounds more like an ancient ruler calling himself god [ i.e the emperor of Japan before WWII, or like an ancient Egyptian pharaoh ]. Its a bit corny to me to honest.
S/O to Elect & the respect (You see? That is all it takes). Folks who want more music will be very pleased… soon.