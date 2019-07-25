Getty Image

Accused sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found unconscious and in fetal position on the floor of his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on Wednesday while awaiting trial for his alleged crimes. The wealthy financier was also found with marks around his neck. However, it is still unclear whether or not his injuries were self-inflicted. As a precautionary measure, the correctional facility has placed Epstein on suicide watch while officials conduct an investigation, but according to NBC News 4, details are still murky.

Epstein, 66, is facing up to 45 years in prison if he is convicted of sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges, and following his arrest one week ago, a New York judge denied him bail as he is believed to be both a flight risk and danger to the public.

A raid of Epstein’s New York City townhouse nearly three weeks ago was likewise said to have turned up “dozens of loose diamonds, $70,000 in cash and a trove of sexually suggestive pictures,” as well as a fake Austrian passport with Epstein’s likeness listing a Saudi Arabia address.

With ties to President Donald Trump (who was previously accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at one of Epstein’s parties), the Clintons, and other high profile men in power, it would appear that more than a few people would sleep easier at night if Epstein were out of the picture — especially considering that Epstein could potentially trade damning testimony on any of the aforementioned individuals in exchange for a plea deal.