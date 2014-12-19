Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

No One Can Ever Play Jenga Again Because This Woman Just Won Every Game

It’s been over a decade since I played a game of Jenga that didn’t involve a human-sized set, yardstick drinks, and an outdoor patio, but the level of difficulty here still seems pretty high. This Redditor clearly hit the jackpot in sister-in-laws.

Too bad the amazing footage and my hyperbolic headline are all for naught.

Never change, tyrone747.

