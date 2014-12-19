No One Can Ever Play Jenga Again Because This Woman Just Won Every Game

Editorial Director
12.19.14 15 Comments

No One Can Ever Play Jenga Again Because This Woman Just Won Every Game

It’s been over a decade since I played a game of Jenga that didn’t involve a human-sized set, yardstick drinks, and an outdoor patio, but the level of difficulty here still seems pretty high. This Redditor clearly hit the jackpot in sister-in-laws.

Too bad the amazing footage and my hyperbolic headline are all for naught.

Never change, tyrone747.

Via r/Video

