No One Can Ever Play Jenga Again Because This Woman Just Won Every Game
It’s been over a decade since I played a game of Jenga that didn’t involve a human-sized set, yardstick drinks, and an outdoor patio, but the level of difficulty here still seems pretty high. This Redditor clearly hit the jackpot in sister-in-laws.
Too bad the amazing footage and my hyperbolic headline are all for naught.
Never change, tyrone747.
Via r/Video
“I am supreme ruler of the almighty Jenga!!! Bow before me.”
tyrone747 after reading your comment: Cute… But according to Rule 254, subsection 7.5, paragraph 8, “There shall be no supreme ruler in the game Jenga. For offenders review punishments as stated under Rule 114c. Subsection 96, paragraph 5, line 2.” So as you can see that was an illegal move. Now we must line you up on the wall and throw Jenga blocks at you until you fall down.
*Pushes glasses back up nose and prepares for the next round of Magic*
People that quote those stupid rules during board games like “You can’t remove all 3 blocks on one level” or “you can’t buy more than 1 house per turn in monopoly” or “You’re not supposed to play twister with no pants and an erection” are just ruining the fun for the rest of us.
You can’t buy more then house per turn really? Hmm then I am really glad the rule book for my monopoly is in Italian because I have been beating my family for years by building three hotels and half a dozen houses in one turn
No…this part comes after you win…
I’ll allow it!
The rules say nothing about that glorious move being illegal. Give her the crown, and tell Tyron to sit on a Jenga set and spin. [www.hasbro.com]
You can’t remove all 3 blocks on a level. Technically.
If the rest of them were chanting “Jeeeennngggaaaaa” like they’re s’posed ta, that never would have worked.
“[A]n affront to everything Jenga stands for.”
Well, at least until you remove the wrong piece.
Technically it’s not a move until she finishes putting the piece back on top of the puzzle.
‘Sup Tyrone?
Not enough excitement to make me walk away from the Risk! board.
I will own Austra-Asia and RULE ALLL!! #Purple
remember that face and NEVER play with her.
but you can’t use my phone