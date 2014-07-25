‘I Am Not A Role Model’: Jennette McCurdy Responded To The Haters With A Post On Reddit

Jennette McCurdy is very aware that you’re (the grand “you’re,” not you in particular, obviously) #fapfapfap’ing while looking at photos of her, and she’s equally cognizant of how she’s perceived online. So the former Sam & Cat star wrote a lengthy comment on her own Subreddit, the modern-day equivalent of signing your own yearbook, to say that she’s “not a role model.”
I am not a role model.
See?
I don’t claim to be, I don’t try to be, and I don’t want to be.
There was a time when I tried to live up to the aggrandizing title, that pedestal of a thing. Maybe it wasn’t so much that I was trying to live up to it. Perhaps I thought I could and I thought I was supposed to, so I gave it my best shot.
It’s fine, I can admit it. Back in my adolescence, I was more amiable, bubbly, and on lightly humid days, maybe even flouncy. I was role model material and then some.
Fast forward a few years, I’ve grown up a bit (emphasis on “a bit”). I might not be any wiser, but I like to think I’m more honest.
With the growing I’ve done, I realize that to attempt to live up to the idea of being a role model is to set myself up for foregone failure. Sure, I’ve made some mistakes, but even if I hadn’t, people would have found invisible ones. This world is one seemingly most keen on judgment and negativity, despite all the hearts and smiley emoticons.
To remove myself from the role model battle, the falsified standard set by the bubblegum industry, is – in my eyes – to remove myself from the counterintuitive battle of attempting to be something perfect while being glaringly aware of my imperfections.
Sure, I still love my teddy bears. I still love a heart emoji (the white heart in the pink box is my favorite) and I still have a soft spot for American Girl dolls. I still love a cute dress, a good pop song, and a vanilla-scented candle. But these things don’t define me or determine that I am any kind of a role model. What defines a person as a role model is the way they live their life. And no offense, but none of you know how I live my life.
Now before you start thinking I’m some sort of derelict that leads a life of crime, let me clarify. I am proud of the way I live my life. I am proud of my choices. I am proud that no one can call me fake or say I don’t stand up for myself. I am proud that my friends and family would say that I’m a good person.
But in order to be thought of as a real, true role model, I believe you have to know a person and their actions, inside and out. Calling a celebrity a role model is like calling a stranger a role model. The knowledge you have of a celebrity is no more than a caricature drawn by media tastemakers specializing in selling you an image you’re dying to buy. It’s good to have heroes, but you have to look for them in the right places. They say don’t look for true love in a bar, well I say, don’t look for role models on screens.
For those of you who do consider me a role model, I hope you don’t read this and cringe. I appreciate you. I appreciate you so much! I appreciate that you believe in me, support me, and in some way, hope to live your life like me. But please, I encourage you to find role models in the people around you, the people in your everyday life, the people that are your friends and family. I encourage you to base your idea of a role model off of someone you know well enough to see purely, not in the light, cameras, and actions of Hollywood.
xo Jennette (Via)
That’s a well reasoned, well spoken response. It’s a damn shame she had to write it, though. Only the worst kind of person is going to hold McCurdy taking risqué photos against her — it wasn’t a big deal many months ago, and it’s not a big deal now. See, this is why Disney and Nick do more harm than good. They churn out talent that’s supposedly as clean as a bored suburban housewife’s counter top, only for them to “act out” when they can’t take it anymore. Then everyone gets mad.
IDEA: all kids shows be The Legends of Korra and Adventure Time. Problem solved.
This bitch is yesterday’s news. When’s this site gonna start talking about Bella Thorne?
this might be the first time I feel like I need to tell you this, but: shut the fuck up, @BurnsyFan66, and leave her alone!!!!!!!!!
@themosayat well that was fast! Best buds in the morning and frenemies by the afternoon…
I’m guessing you’re a McCurdy fan. And that’s cool. But by the sounds of it, she just wants to move on in life and maybe UPROXX can move on from her too.
It’s probably a good idea as well, to prepare yourself for the worst where she is concerned. Burning that Disney/Nick bridge doesn’t tend to end well for these kids.
It seems McCurdy is stuck in this destructive cycle of desiring attention but then shunning it when she gets it. When that attention well runs dry, she’ll likely resort to that aforementioned non role model behavior to get it back (I actually look fwd to her “leaked” nudies #fapfapfap).
And as other commenters have mentioned, she may already have a slight problem with addiction as she’s entering Stage 2 Lohan. My suggestion? Cut your losses.
Disney is a revolving door of young hotties and the next big thing is already on the horizon…
Troll Troll and Troll again.
Am I the only one grossed out by: “Disney is a revolving door of young hotties…”
Ew.
Nick can’t even do Korra anymore, it’s apparently only SpongeBob
Whattttt, come on, moving Korra to internet only is totally in no way a giant middle finger to the show. So what if Nick is horrible about promoting the show and needs to sell the rights to another network immediately…
Hopefully I’m not being TOO sexist, but presumably she’d be a “role model” for girls? Boys have a much easier time, they’ve got role models like pro athletes to admire and emulate. That’s what I did as a kid…
what? Oh, sorry, got to sign off, the guard says it’s time for Hatchetman Greevy to use the cell block computer.
+1 O.J. Simpson and a pack of smokes
Rihanna did it better. Can’t believe I said that about anything.
She’s 22, doesn’t know shit for shit, had a hollywood homeschooled education and nobody should listen to a thing she says unless it relates to acting as an 8 year old child and then having your family connections roll you to the top of the Disney empire temporarily.
That’s it. Narrow scope.
@MasterDave All she said was celebrities are shitty role models, how is that not true?
@MasterDave
you don’t she’s qualified to speak on whether or not she’s a role model? Who else could make that call besides her?
She’s also not qualified to speak whether or not people in Hollywood should be seen as role models? She’s in the business! Of course she can have an opinion on that.
With that kind of articulate, intelligent, well-reasoned response. maybe she could be a role model. If she ever gets sick of just being so gee-dee hot.
She looks like she’s melting.
I just want to see her sitting on a fungo bat pouring Wyler’s Watermelon Wipeout on her semen covered tits
Unsweetened Wyler’s right? The added sugar stuff is just wrong.
She looks really tired for a 22-year old. Maybe sit the next few months out, lady.
That is indeed a very hard twenty-two.
I’ve never seen a more unattractive teen star, well there’s Miley Cyrus.
I have no idea who this is, but how dare her say whatever I couldn’t give a #@$#@ about what she’s saying?
She’s looks pret-ty wasted in that picture, like she’s a cheeseburger away from going full Hasselhoff.
She should team up with Charles Barkley and put out some anti-role model PSA.
this was my immediate thought
Let’s just change that to “animated shows” in general, because I am thoroughly surprised at how funny some of these kids’ shows are. The Amazing World of Gumball, Regular Show, Fish Hooks: they’re legitimately funny stuff.
I’ve read a lot of celebrity “explanations” and such, and it’s kind of a super bummer that this is the best one I’ve ever read. It’s a very good combination of humble and honest, and from a 22-year-old, that kind of non-egotistical self-awareness makes it more amazing.
What makes it a super bummer is that I am absolutely sure her career is as dead as Lori Beth Denberg’s. Not to say it was much of one in the first place. What a waste.
Person “I know that a million other girls do to, but I want to be famous, on TV and make money!” The Job: ok just a couple of things not everyone is going to like you, but most will see you as a role model, that’s the job. If you always act with integrity you will still have complainers BUT NEVER HAVE to write a note to the public EDUCATING them on what to do and how they are wrong. Oh did you know kids have Always looked up to people they have seen on TV.” “please don’t ever forget there are thousands of girls right behind you even more talented” “Remember this to when giving out medals of honor…there isn’t one for “not being fake” ” Some people feel horrible inside but are faking it til they make it” “People who say at least “their not fake” don’t really have a lot of great things going for them because who cares if your fake? If you say your a stranger but your great your not fake? What does it matter??? I know this girl thinks she has said something, but if she isn’t up to the job she should go live her beautiful life being a non role model in front of her peers.
Kids thinking the people on TV should be a role model has always been a bad thing. Its just parents now days don’t want to raise their fucking kids so they bitch when the TV doesn’t do it for them.
Her response was that of a good role model.
I agree with what she said. Kids should look to the people in their everyday lives as role models. Real tangible people that they can reach out to and have real conversations and interactions with. Actors should be admired for their ability to act. Sports figures should be admired for their gamesmanship. It is a parent’s responsibility to act as a role model.
She was banging one of the writers of her horrible show, so for actresses that aren’t that hot or talented she really is a TERRIBLE role model, everyone knows you don’t fuck writers, hold out for directors and producers.
Her FB page used to be creepy as hell, just selfie after selfie making the fish face and all these clearly disturbed men telling her how hot she was. Icky.
When I saw a headline saying she had responded to “haters” on reddit, I assumed it was going to be a r/gonewild post.