Jennifer Aniston Joined Instagram And Immediately Teased Fans With A ‘Friends’ Reunion

It’s crazy to think that it’s been 25 years since Friends premiered on NBC (on September 22, 1994, to be exact) given that the enormously popular staple of “Must See TV” is somehow now more popular than ever. Thanks to years of airing on syndication and streaming on Netflix (for now, anyway), generation after generation keeps continuing to discover the show — and by proxy, learn that Ross is still the worst, after all these years.

Perhaps in part of an effort to connect with these younger audiences (or promote her upcoming Apple+ show), series star and notable social media holdout Jennifer Aniston officially joined Instagram on Tuesday morning. And what better way to make an instant splash on the platform than to post a selfie — albeit a grainy, poorly cropped selfie with poor lighting — of herself along with her Friends costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” Aniston captioned the photo.

Interestingly enough, just days before her decision, Aniston opened up about her reluctance to social media during a chat alongside her Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon with Entertainment Tonight. Though she did admit that Witherspoon has pointed out some upsides to social media and has made it “sound intriguing.”

“What you resist, persists,” Aniston said, referring to the immutability of social media’s presence in our society. “It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away.” “You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that’s out there,” Aniston said. “[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often.”

“Maybe,” Aniston said with a shrug when asked if fans could expect to see her on Instagram anytime soon. “You never know.”

As they say, never say never … except when it comes to an actual Friends reunion, which the cast has resisted while making it clear that they are never, ever, ever getting back together.