Jennifer Lawrence Is On The Cover Of ‘Martha Stewart Real Weddings’

Don’t worry, random guys on the Internet who think that Jennifer Lawrence will suddenly realize you exist and finally agree to be your wife. The Hunger Games star didn’t sneak off and get married without telling anyone except for the people at Martha Stewart’s Real Weddings magazine. Instead, she served as one of the 11 (!!!) bridesmaids at her older brother Blaine’s wedding to Carson Massler last October, and their special day was picked to be featured on the cover of the wedding publication. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that the publisher picked the photo with the Oscar winner in it, and better luck next time to all of the losers who submitted their photos, too.

In all seriousness, it has to be pretty awesome for the bride to not only find the love of her life, but be able to brag to friends and coworkers that one of America’s favorite actresses was in her wedding party. And since she was one shy of a dozen ladies for her party, she can save time by just saying, “My bridesmaids were Jennifer Lawrence and some other girls.” Hell, those girls would probably say the same thing.

