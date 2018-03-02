Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While promoting Red Sparrow, out in theaters today, Jennifer Lawrence stopped by the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse to chat with Andy Cohen on Thursday night. While decidedly less boozy than her recent Colbert interview, all things considered, one question from a text-in viewer got her to reveal a little secret about playing spoiled housewife Rosalyn Rosenfeld in American Hustle.

“Be honest,” Cohen asked Lawrence, an avowed lover of reality TV. “Did any of the Real Housewives inspire your accent for American Hustle?” Looking coyly at the camera, Lawrence whispered, “It was Jersey Shore.”

“No, no, no, it was in me,” she admitted, when Cohen seemed to insinuate that maybe she specifically studied the characters. “I didn’t have to… you know. But I know deep down, where it came from.”

J-Law later went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her part in that film, which I guess, looking back, we have… Snooki to thank for? Sure, why not. With a reality TV star in the White House, it seems like anything is possible these days.

Later in the after show, Cohen asked Lawrence if she had a favorite role, not counting Red Sparrow, and she likewise admitted that it was Rosalyn.

“I just felt like that was a part of me that needed to come out,” she answered. “Probably from reality television. But something, that character was like burning to come out.”